Fairbanks Native Association is offering college tuition for Alaska Natives/American Indians in over 40 programs at University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.
The FNA program, called the Native American Career and Technical Education Program, will also cover books, fees and supplies for course offerings in medical, construction, business, fire science, culinary, information technology, paralegal and more. The program is looking for local and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District AN/AI sophomores, juniors and seniors, but is available to eligible adults.
“Imagine getting a high school diploma and a college degree or certificate at the same time,” Erin Edenshaw, FNA NACTEP coordinator, said in a release announcing the program. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Alaska Native high schoolers.
The NACTEP program, part of FNA’s Johnson O’Malley Program, was once known as the Allied Health Pathways Program. It offered free tuition, fees and materials for eight options at UAF CTC’s Allied Health Program. Recently the Native American Career and Technical Education Program, under the U.S. Department of Education, opened up the grant to cover all of UAF CTC offerings. Currently, the program will go to September 2022.