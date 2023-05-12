Bigger, bolder, louder. That could be the tagline for Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre, the local production company that is marking a return to the stage with the Broadway favorite “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The production opens Friday at Salisbury Theatre in the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Fine Arts Complex for a two-weekend run, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays through May 21. It features a cast of more than 40 actors; a crew of almost 30 working behind the scenes, including costumers, choreographers, lighting and set designers, and hair and makeup artists; and 20 musicians bringing the classic score to life.

