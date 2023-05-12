Bigger, bolder, louder. That could be the tagline for Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre, the local production company that is marking a return to the stage with the Broadway favorite “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The production opens Friday at Salisbury Theatre in the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Fine Arts Complex for a two-weekend run, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays through May 21. It features a cast of more than 40 actors; a crew of almost 30 working behind the scenes, including costumers, choreographers, lighting and set designers, and hair and makeup artists; and 20 musicians bringing the classic score to life.
That’s what the nonprofit theater company’s board of directors wanted for its post-pandemic comeback show — a huge performance featuring scores of local Fairbanksans. And it’s what they got.
“’Comeback’ show is a reference to coming out on the other side of the pandemic,” said Kirsten Blair, FLOT’s board president, citing a several-year gap in stage performances that impacted all local theater companies. “George and Theresa are Fairbanks icons. They wanted to see FLOT succeed, and so did the board. The board and the people working on this production, they are the reason this is here.”
George and Theresa are George Rydlinski and Theresa Reed, who are sharing “Fiddler” directing duties. Rydlinski is the show’s musical director, and Reed is tackling stage direction. Both are longtime participants in the local arts scene, each having been at the helm of a number of successful shows.
For Reed, the pandemic wasn’t a full stop but more of a pause.
“I don’t think I had pandemic fever like everybody else did,” she said. Rather than seeing the pandemic as a halt to upcoming productions, she viewed it as “just something that was not on the schedule yet.” When that schedule came to fruition, she didn’t balk at the chance to direct “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“It’s much loved and well known for very good reasons,” Reed said. “It’s a good book, it’s good music, it’s a great story, it’s full of great characters. What’s not to like?”
“Fiddler on the Roof” debuted on stage in 1964, with the film version following in 1971. It’s centered around Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters coping with changing traditions, his family, and the upheaval of life in his village of Anatevka as the Russian Revolution of 1905 encroaches.
Veteran performer Sylvain Demers is playing Tevye, and like Tevye, Demers is aware of how change impacts traditions. For example, he said, take people picking their own pronouns or identifying as nonbinary, which are changes to modern culture that aren’t always met with a warm reception — much like Tevye’s daughters’ going against tradition by finding their own mates rather utilizing Yente, the matchmaker.
“I can’t help but draw some comparisons to today,” he said. “It’s got universal themes. It has good humor, and it touches on the deeper emotional state of things.”
Auditions for “Fiddler” took place in January and rehearsals started in February. Now, just a short two months later, the cast is on the cusp of opening night. Demers, like many of his castmates, is anticipating the rush.
“I’m ready for opening night and to be back on stage,” he said. “One of my first acting teachers imparted in my brain that you have to get ready for the audience. We’re sounding good, we’re performing well. We have a great story to tell. It’s time to have an audience.”
“Fiddler on the Roof” should be considered rated PG and family-friendly. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at www.flot.org and at the box office before showtime. Online ticket sales close three hours before the curtain rises. For more, see the FLOT website.
