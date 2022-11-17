When Kirsten Blair was 15 years old, she performed in the show “Bye Bye Birdie,” put on by Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre (FLOT). Today, she holds a doctorate in voice performance.
FLOT changed the course of her life. As the new FLOT president, she wants to make sure others have that same opportunity.
The nonprofit FLOT is Interior Alaska’s premier theater production company, producing musical theatre and arts education for more than 50 years.
“We’re not starting over,” Blair said. “We are just refreshing everyone.”
FLOT came to a screeching halt during the Covid-19 pandemic, just like every other entity in town. But members are regrouping and working to get back to offering regular community shows. That means there is a new logo, a new website and an updated Facebook page. FLOT notes that there’s a “new look and feel, same commitment and excellence.”
“We’re still the same FLOT,” Blair said. “We just got a new paint job.”
To launch the revival, FLOT presents “From the Heart” this coming weekend, a live musical performance of songs from opera, country and Broadway, featuring University of Alaska Fairbanks music students. This production will showcase Fairbanks talent. FLOT directors and tech experts will help backstage and wherever necessary to make the show happen and act as mentors to student participants.
This first 2022 FLOT performance will be held at Davis Concert Hall. Back in 1969, it was Charles Davis’s community chorus that decided to “put on a show,” recalled Theresa Reed, longtime FLOT member. “Everyone put in $20 and we got a chorus. Charlie was the music director.”
They borrowed costumes from a company Outside. At the time, the group focused on Gilbert & Sullivan and light opera.
“When they had gone through all the operettas, they started putting on Broadway shows, because Broadway is a natural continuance of Gilbert & Sullivan,” Reed said. “It ended up being mostly Broadway shows.”
That was 52 years ago.
Today, FLOT remains a 100% volunteer run organization and offers ways for people to learn theatrical skills and to help make shows happen.
“If you don’t want to dance, how about climb a 20-foot ladder and screw in light bulbs,” Reed said.
“FLOT is so good for this community,” Blair said.
It is currently the only musical company not always geared toward children.
“Having been part of it since I was a teenager, I think it’s really important to develop young musicians and adult musicians,” she said. “There are so many talented and well-trained people in Fairbanks.”
FLOT also provides opportunities for people to work on set design, lighting design and all those support skills necessary to make a show come to life.
“We don’t live in Chicago,” Blair said. “We have to invest in our community and teach them how to do these things.”
Blair works as a voice teacher and volunteers to help people get the opportunity to sing.
“We have to nurture these people throughout the year,” she said. “We want to keep the art of theatre alive in the community.”
FLOT is theatre for grownups, Reed said.
“FLOT is where you can do something later in your life that you never thought you could,” she added. There are opportunities in Fairbanks for kids and teens and college students, but not much for adults, she said.
“I don’t want people to get the idea that FLOT doesn’t exist,” Reed said. It just went on hard times like everybody else.”
One aspect of FLOT that has remained active is the FLOT warehouse filled with costumes. Twice a week, year round, Reed and Rose Meier tend to the massive collection of costumes, which they rent out regularly.
“We loan costumes to hundreds of people,” Reed said. “We keep it all in order so we know where it is.”
Schools regularly request use of some of the 25,000 costumes.
“Sometimes schools do a show and do their own costumes, but most of the time, they borrow from us,” Reed said.
The costumes get used by schools putting on shows, by students making historic presentations — one student wanted to dress like Queen Elizabeth for her presentation — and for parades.
“When the League of Women Voters had a parade downtown, we dressed two or three of them in 1912 stuff,” Reed said. “That alone is a really good reason for having a company like FLOT. They offer this really good resource.”
Reed and George Rydlinski are teaming up to get FLOT back on its feet by co-directing Fiddler on the Roof in the spring 2023. FLOT is working on acquiring rights to perform the show, which requires a big cast.
“We’re gonna have to be fishing for a whole lotta guys,” Reed said.
Last year was the 50th anniversary of Fiddler on the Roof, she added.
There will be a special fundraiser at the weekends’ “From the Heart” performances. A longtime member of FLOT donated her enormous collection of costume jewelry — 800 pins, bracelets, earrings, etc. Those will be on sale at very reasonable prices, even just a few dollars apiece.
“They’re really pretty and really fun,” Reed said. “People should come and jewel up.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for FLOT as a board member or in other ways should go to www.flot.org. FLOT is currently developing a list of workshops to be offered to the community throughout the year. FLOT also encourages suggestions from the public for shows, workshops, fundraisers and more.
If You Go
Tickets are $10 for the show at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 19 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Davis Concert Hall on the UAF campus. Tickets are available at www.flot.org.