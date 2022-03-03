Five artists are joining to present their works in a show aptly titled “These Five.”
It’s the second watercolor showing for Tom Nixon, Howard “Rich” Richardson, Rita St. Louis, Trish Cullen Rumph and Melissa Weight.
The exhibit opening is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Fairbanks Community Museum Gallery, upstairs in the Co-Op Plaza, 535 Second Ave. It’s on display through March 29. Museum gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week.
“From the standpoint of the instructor of this class, my goal has been singular: to give my students the tools necessary to become storytellers with a paint brush,” Nixon wrote about “These Five.” “Each of them has learned the language of painting with watercolor and as we will see, each has learned to interpret the story at hand in their own language. They have all adhered to the three basic truths of how to create the illusion of depth in their paintings. Values — light and dark, colors — warm and cool, and edges — hard and soft. The purpose of this show is simple. To share with you, the viewer, the various stories we have put to paper over the past year or so.”
Nixon arrived in Fairbanks from Michigan in 1984 for his daughter’s wedding and never left. After a lifetime of professional woodworking he began watercolor in 1998 with teachers Gael Murakami and Jack Taylor. He has been teaching Beginning Watercolor for the last 15 years for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. He has weekly classes at his studio in Hamilton Acres.
Richardson, a Vietnam-era Army veteran, arrived in Alaska in 1973. He retired from Golden Valley Electrical Association in 2015 after 30 years and began pursuing his interest in art by attending classes with Nixon and going to workshops by the Fairbanks Watercolor Society.
St. Louis came to Alaska in 1981, intending to stay for only one year. Instead, she fell in love with Alaska and its people and is happy to call Fairbanks home. In 2015 she decided to give watercolors a try. A Buddhist she met in Thailand advised her to give any new enterprise at least four years to discover it is really for her. He was right as she loves what she creates.
Rumph moved to Fairbanks in 2007 with her husband, David, originating in New Jersey and Ohio. She especially loves the flow and uniqueness of expression in watercolor and the fact that it is affordable to purchase. With a 34 year bookkeeping background she began her watercolor journey in 2016 with the Fairbanks Summer Arts Association’s Beginning Watercolor classes with Nixon.
Weight is an Alaska gal. She grew up in Eagle River and has always loved searching for beautiful places. At the start of the Covid pandemic, she started take watercolor classes and was hooked. She was able to take to the streets and participate in Fairbanks Watershed Society’s storm drain painting in 2021. People can see her grayling painting across from the Rabinowitz Courthouse downtown.