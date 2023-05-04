Alaska Railroad centennial

Alaska artist Noah Nolywaika of Nenana displays his print “Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future” that celebrates the Alaska Railroad Centennial. Kris Capps/News-Miner

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) is hosting the first of two open houses this weekend to celebrate the rail’s 100th birthday.

The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Anchorage Historic Depot, and includes free train rides, free parking, family-friendly events and other activities. An open house is planned for Fairbanks on Sept. 23.