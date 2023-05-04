The Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) is hosting the first of two open houses this weekend to celebrate the rail’s 100th birthday.
The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Anchorage Historic Depot, and includes free train rides, free parking, family-friendly events and other activities. An open house is planned for Fairbanks on Sept. 23.
“The open house has been a very popular event for families, rail fans, and for folks just curious about the state’s railroad. We expect thousands of Alaskans will visit our Anchorage Historic Depot next Saturday, Christy Terry, ARRC external affairs director, said in a news release.
The event offers opportunities to engage with railroad employees from across the company such aS engineers, conductors and tour guides; transportation experts; mechanics and heavy equipment operators; and marketing, sales teams and reservation agents, among others. Railroad volunteers will give kids temporary tattoos, provide giveaways, and help folks enter the prize drawings (for rail travel, centennial posters, and/or golden spikes).
The Alaska Railroad is state-owned corporation providing year-round inter-city public rail transportation from Seward to Anchorage to Fairbanks and all destinations in-between. More information about railroad passenger service schedules, fares and depot locations is available at www.AlaskaRailroad.com.