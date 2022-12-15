The Downtown Association of Fairbanks presents the 2022 winter solstice festival this weekend which a scavenger hunt, photos with a reindeer, a winter lights walk and a solstice fireworks show to cap off the event.
The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) encourages residents to visit local businesses around Fairbanks on Saturday, Dec. 17, through the Moose on the Loose scavenger hunt. Moose on the Loose is a self-guided scavenger hunt where participants search for the FEDC mascot, “Mortimer,” in local businesses. Participants get their passport stamped at each business in which they locate “Mortimer,” and each stamp enters them in a raffle for prizes from participating business. FEDC is also sponsored by The Great Alaska Bowl Company and Mt. McKinley Bank.
Usibelli Coal Mine and Aurora Energy Solutions will have a photographer and a reindeer from Archipelago Farms in the Golden Heart Plaza from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 17. Photographs with the reindeer are free and will be posted to the The Downtown Association Facebook page following the event.
Businesses sponsored and decorated trees in Griffin Park to fundraise for local charities — now it’s the public’s turn to vote for their favorite tree. Participants are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree from 4-7:30 p.m. at Yukon Quest Alaska or The Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Profits from the winning tree will be donated to a charity of the winning businesses’ choosing.
The solstice fireworks show sponsored by the Alyeska Pipeline is at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will be launched from Shoreway Park on the north side of the Chena River. The Downtown Association recommends viewing the fireworks from the south side of the river. Residents can also view fireworks from the Polaris statue on Cushman Street. Bridges downtown will be closed during the show. Parking is available at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, in front of the Rabinowitz Courthouse, the parking garage on Lacey Street, the parking lot at Sadler’s Home Furnishings, and the parking lot for Bobbys Downtown.
