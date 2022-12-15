The Downtown Association of Fairbanks presents the 2022 winter solstice festival this weekend which a scavenger hunt, photos with a reindeer, a winter lights walk and a solstice fireworks show to cap off the event.

The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) encourages residents to visit local businesses around Fairbanks on Saturday, Dec. 17, through the Moose on the Loose scavenger hunt. Moose on the Loose is a self-guided scavenger hunt where participants search for the FEDC mascot, “Mortimer,” in local businesses. Participants get their passport stamped at each business in which they locate “Mortimer,” and each stamp enters them in a raffle for prizes from participating business. FEDC is also sponsored by The Great Alaska Bowl Company and Mt. McKinley Bank.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com