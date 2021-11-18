The North Pole Grange Gallery is putting on their 15th Annual “Teeny Weeny Elf Size Art Show” this Friday.
The North Pole Grange Gallery has collaborated with local artists to offer up painting, jewelry, and other handmade goodies that are the perfect size gifts for this holiday season.
The Grange Gallery is excited to connect Alaskan artists with the community through this bazaar-like art show. All items will be available for purchase, and although this is an art show, customers will be able to take home their purchase that night without having to wait until the show is over.
Daniella Rowe will have adorable painted wood disk ornaments of birds and other nature themed objects available. She has also made acrylic paintings on canvas, earrings, necklaces, keychains and wind-chimes.
All art on canvas will be 12” x 12” or smaller, and will be easy to transport and wrap.
Betsy Bear will have mini watercolors of Alaskan landscapes. Bear has been painting for over 20 years and often takes inspiration from the beauty that surrounds her in Alaska.
Andrea Sonnichsen, owner of Northern Whimsy Art Studio, will have beautiful and colorful pottery for sale. Sonnichsen has been practicing pottery since she was a teenager, and has truly mastered the craft.
Artist Maew White will have crocheted scarves and hats to keep you and your loved ones warm all throughout the winter, as well as handmade jewelry.
Those are just a few of the local artists that will be offering items at the “Teeny Weeny Elf Size Art Show.”
John Poirrier, who runs the North Pole Grange, will also be selling Alaskan grown honey from the Grange’s backyard.
The “Teeny Weeny Elf Size Art Show” will be from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the North Pole Grange Gallery, 2800 Grange Road, in North Pole.