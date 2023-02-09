The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival is gearing up for one of its most popular Winter Edition events — the Motown Concert. Another favorite happens the next day, the Winter Gospel Choir Concert.
“The last time we had a Motown concert was February 2020, just a few short weeks before the world was turned on its head,” director James Menaker said in the February Festival newsletter. “Since then, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival has weathered the storm.”
Festival held a few workshops in 2020. The Winter Edition in 2021 was virtual. The summer session was at half-capacity in 2021. Festival was held in 2022 and everyone wore masks. The following summer, participation inched up to three-quarters participation.
So far, the Winter Edition next week looks like it could be just like pre-Covid days.
“It’s fun to bring back,” Menaker said. “Half of the tables at Motown are already sold and it is still more than a week away.”
Motown takes place at 7 p.m. Feb 18 at the Westmark Gold Room. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at www.fsaf.org or by calling the office at 907-474-8869.
Winter Gospel Concert is also back, led by Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson. The concert is free, at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. A potluck will follow at the Exhibition Hall.
Rehearsals begin Feb. 13, so participants can still sign up to “sing, laugh and celebrate,” according to Menaker.
Winter Edition also includes beginning watercolor painting with Tom Nixon, from Feb. 13-17; Steel Pans for all different experience levels Feb. 20-24, led by CJ Menge; Vocal Coaching by Byron McGilvray March 6-10; and Marimba led by Jim Levine and Jenny Stroyeck March 6-10. Sign up for all these workshops at www.fsaf.org.
Fairbanks Art Festival summer 2023 is fast approaching, July 16-30. Registration opens online May 1.
“We aim for this coming summer to be back to full strength,” Menaker said.
This year’s summer festival will be centered at the Carlson Center.
“It will be so incredible to have dozens and dozens of workshops happening under the same roof,” Menaker wrote in a newsletter. “There will be performances and child-care and food trucks and so many fun things that will enhance the already incredible workshops that we offer.”
Composing in the Wilderness
Composing in the Wilderness is a popular program that has grown every year. The 2022 composers who backpacked/hiked in Wrangell St. Elias National Park will present their pieces, performed by Corvus, at Federal Hall in New York City on March 18.
According to Menaker, the plan is to simulcast that concert at Schiable Auditorium, so Fairbanksans have an opportunity to virtually attend the concert. Details are pending.
