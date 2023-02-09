Motown Cabaret

Bobby Lewis leads a revival of Motown, complete with the Alaska Supremes, as part of an event supporting the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. Paris Photographics

The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival is gearing up for one of its most popular Winter Edition events — the Motown Concert. Another favorite happens the next day, the Winter Gospel Choir Concert.

“The last time we had a Motown concert was February 2020, just a few short weeks before the world was turned on its head,” director James Menaker said in the February Festival newsletter. “Since then, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival has weathered the storm.”

