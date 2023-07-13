Every year, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival chooses one piece of art that serves as the signature visual for the season.
This year, stained glass artist Debbie Matthews, owner and operator of Expressions In Glass, created something everyone in Interior Alaska will recognize — fireweed in bloom. It is titled “Fairbanks Fireweed Summer.”
Renditions of this stained glass will be visible throughout the festival season.
It is a one-of-a-kind piece that honors a one-of-a-kind place, according to Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
Matthews is a longtime supporter of the festival, which makes it particularly appropriate that she would create this year’s signature art piece.
Fairbanks Fireweed Summer uses the copper foil method. In the festival catalog, the process is carefully explained. After the design is drawn, each piece of glass is cut and ground to fit, soldered and channeled, then cleaned and polished. Every step of the process is done by hand with an eye toward detail and precision.
This particular piece also contains special glass. The background is mouth blown antique glass and the the cranberry color of the blossoms is special because red becomes cranberry when it is mixed with gold.
Added wire work was applied to make the flower blooms more realistic.
The artist, Debbie Matthews, has worked with stained glass since 1974. After moving to Fairbanks, and finding no source of stained glass available, she felt compelled to re-introduce the art form here. She opened Expressions In Glass in April 1992.
This piece of art was made possible through support of Golden Heart Community Foundation, an affiliate of The Alaska Community Foundation.
