Every year, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival chooses one piece of art that serves as the signature visual for the season.

This year, stained glass artist Debbie Matthews, owner and operator of Expressions In Glass, created something everyone in Interior Alaska will recognize — fireweed in bloom. It is titled “Fairbanks Fireweed Summer.”

