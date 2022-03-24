The 49th annual Festival of Native Arts will be held Friday and Saturday, March 25-26.
All programming will be virtual and hosted via Zoom and Facebook Live. The sessions are free to join and open to the public. Attendees must register in advance for Zoom sessions. The festival provides cultural education and sharing through traditional Native dance, music and arts.
The 2022 theme is “Culture, Lands and Future.” Interactive workshops will cover topics such as Polynesian dance, beading, kuspuk sewing, manaq (ice fishing), stick making and storytelling. Performances will be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m. Friday. For a full schedule of this year’s event, you can visit the festival website.
The festival is organized by a group of student volunteers who spend the school year planning for the event.
“This semester, the Festival of Native Arts club has been working hard to plan the Festival!” said student organizer Olivia Juhl. “The theme we chose is ‘Culture, Land and Future.’ We can’t wait to come together with you all and share the beautiful performances and great guest speakers to inspire our future!”
The festival continues the University of Alaska Fairbanks student-led tradition that began in 1973 of bringing together artists, performers and performance groups in a celebration of Native cultures.
See more online at fna.community.uaf.edu.