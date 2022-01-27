The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on the theme of “Big Things” during family programs in February.
Self-Guided Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. From Feb. 7-13, families can participate in a museum hunt-and-find, pick up a free take-home activity (while supplies last), and explore hands-on activities shared online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators. Participants will receive an activity supplies packet and can join an optional Zoom session with museum educators from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. Register by Feb. 7 for the activity packet only or the packet and Zoom session at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
At Family Day: Big Things on Feb. 26, from noon to 4 p.m., visitors can discover big things at the museum, from mammoths to mountains. Add to an art wall, try a scavenger hunt in the galleries, pick up supplies for take-home activities, and more. Masks are required on campus. There is no admission fee for children 14 and under at Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.