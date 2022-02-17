The work of two creators remains hanging at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, showcasing two very different mediums.
Kate Lamal’s “The Art of Rug Hooking” showcases her work with fiber arts.
Lamal found rug hooking to fill the creative gap left after a career in a technology field. It allowed her to use the images stored in her memory and in her pictures of life in Alaska to create useful art for the home — rugs, upholstery, seat covers, and wall hangings. It is a medium that asks to be touched because of the tactile richness of the wool used to create these pieces. Hooking allows experimentation, and easy correction of wrong decisions. Lamal not only designs her work, she also hand dyes all of the fabric used in the pieces.
“Alaska Love Through Art, Life, and Adventure” is Raeann the Artist’s perspective on outdoor adventuring in Alaska.
She drove to Alaska from Pennsylvania in 1994 when she was 18. Since then, she has created a body of work that portrays her love for Alaska developed through 27 years of hiking, backcountry snowboarding, commercial fishing, mountain biking and remote cabin living. Raeann started creating art at an early age and has been dabbling throughout her life with a limited educational background in the arts. She said she is grateful to share her work and hopes to encourage people to get outside and appreciate nature.
The exhibitions are on view in the gallery through Feb. 26. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing and the gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place. For more information about the artists and their exhibitions, visit fairbanksarts.org.
Call for art
Fairbanks Art is presenting the Up With Art student art exhibition in partnership with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. K–12 grade students enrolled in a FNSBSD-affiliated institution are invited to submit one piece of art made at home or in school to the Up With Art student art exhibition.
Student artwork will be on view in the Bear Gallery throughout March. In addition to artwork being on display, there are opportunities for students to win awards for their work and to have their work considered for display in Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s office.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Feb. 23. All submissions must be registered by this deadline in order to be included. Artwork may be any of the following media: painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, print, mixed-media, jewelry, fiber and photography. For more information visit fairbanksarts.org.