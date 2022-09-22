Peggy Ferguson would have wanted you to see this show. It’s Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” running for two more weeks at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.

Pioneering miner Felix Pedro struck gold near Fairbanks back in 1902, and now — 120 years later — director Bill Wright has struck comedy gold by crafting one of the strongest ensemble casts this side of the Rockies. Wright’s blocking cleverly incorporates every morsel of the set, from waste basket to sofa to conference table to a defenseless stage right wall that takes its lumps. It was evident that his whole cast was having fun.

Michael Shaeffer is an author, writer and teacher. He lives in Fairbanks.