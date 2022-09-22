Peggy Ferguson would have wanted you to see this show. It’s Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” running for two more weeks at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.
Pioneering miner Felix Pedro struck gold near Fairbanks back in 1902, and now — 120 years later — director Bill Wright has struck comedy gold by crafting one of the strongest ensemble casts this side of the Rockies. Wright’s blocking cleverly incorporates every morsel of the set, from waste basket to sofa to conference table to a defenseless stage right wall that takes its lumps. It was evident that his whole cast was having fun.
It’s been 32 months since FDA enjoyed a curtain call, and the sold-out crowd Friday night proved that Fairbanksans are hungry for live theater again.
Two striking cobalt-blue windows and a cluttered-by-geniuses set greets you as you settle into FDA’s recently-refurbished theater.
August Cooper deftly bookends the show’s narration as Lucas, welcoming us into a 1950s New York City brainstorming office for comedy writers — a zany batch of creatives wrestling with an exciting and edgy new medium called television.
Kris Luddington disappears into the role of Val, a Russian writer, maintaining a thick-as-a-brick accent and earning one of the script’s biggest laughs as Val learns how to properly cuss out his coworker in American vernacular.
Glenner Anderson arrives as Max Prince, promptly sheds his pants, and commands everyone’s attention as the star pitted against NBC’s myopic vision, frustrating budget cuts and one of the top villains of the 20th century, Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy. Anderson brings a welcomed punch to the cast with his frantic Crispin Glover-y delivery as a celeb who desperately wants the show to succeed and for his whole team to experience the glory along with him.
For locals who know the time-tested friendship between castmate comedians Glenner Anderson and Jerry Evans, there are some nuanced exchanges between their characters. Their banter has undercurrents of two best friends sharing the fun of a full house, and it’s magic.
Skyler Evans — costumed perfectly — looks like he walked out of a Mad Men prequel, exuding a confidence that holds his own among the more experienced performers.
Scott McCrea’s Brian, when facing off against Johan Brun’s brilliantly over-the-top Ira, dishes the disses with gleeful abandon. Both performers remained physically animated and engaged with all the whirlwind conflicts, even when they didn’t have the lion’s share of dialogue.
Of all the Neil Simon comedies that FDA has embraced over the years, this one really shines. It lacks the romantic struggles present in so many of Simon’s plots, and this is truly one of the play’s strengths. This makes room for even more punchlines and slapstick, including a gastrointestinal release discharged by Johan Brun that might have fallen flat in the hands of a lesser troupe, but — because of every actor’s commitment to the gag — makes for one of the most memorable movements of the night.
Please consider taking in this wonderful night of laughter. I thank you, and — more importantly — Peggy thanks you.
“Laughter on the 23rd Floor” runs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2 at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are available online at AKtickets.com, at 907-456-7529, or at the box office one hour before showtime. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors 65 and older, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18. The production should be considered rated PG-13 for mild language.
Michael Shaeffer is an author, writer and teacher. He lives in Fairbanks.