The Fairbanks Drama Association’s newest production, “Almost, Maine” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.
The play is a series of nine vignettes about love, magic and more. “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that is so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist,” reads promo text about the production.
The production is family-friendly and suitable for all audiences. The New York Times stated, “It’s witty, romantic, and sentimental. A beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise, ending parentheses (most, but not all of them happy).”
FDA was originally scheduled to produce “Up With Romance,” written by local playwright Tom Moran, but had to replace it with “Almost, Maine.”
“Show director Paul Adasiak expresses his regret and explains that he was not able to cast the show,” a release from FDA states.
“Almost, Maine” has been produced by FDA before, but they’re ready to give a better and more polished performance this time around.
“I’m excited to have another chance at this play. Since the time FDA staged it, the playwright has fixed some troublesome parts that gave viewers pause. Now the show is as sensitive and egalitarian as it is warm hearted and family friendly,” Adasiak said. “The love stories in ‘Almost, Maine’ are magical and provocative. It’s nice to make friends with them again and to share them with a wider audience.”
Moran, the playwright, said, “Obviously I’m very disappointed, but I believe in the play and want to be able to share it with Fairbanks. I’m ready and willing to work with FDA to get this onto their stage in a future season.”
“Almost, Maine” was written by John Cariani and first performed in 2004. The actors in FDA’s production include Anduin McElroy, AnnaKate Williams, Carmen Mosnia-Hodge, Jameka Laché Horton, LaQuita Deans, Lillian Anderson-Misel and Steve Wade.
Opening night is Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. and the show will run for three weekends. Friday shows are on April 7, 14 and 21. Saturday shows are April 8, 15 and 22. Sunday matinees are April 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at AKtickets.com; at the theater at 1852 Second Ave; or by calling 907-456-7529 Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.