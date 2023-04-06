The Fairbanks Drama Association’s newest production, “Almost, Maine” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.

The play is a series of nine vignettes about love, magic and more. “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that is so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist,” reads promo text about the production.