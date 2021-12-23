It’s time again for the annual summary of my favorite books that were reviewed in the Sundays column over the course of 2021. As always, the following isn’t a ranked list, and certainly shouldn’t be considered a “Best Of.” I only read a fraction of what was published, and because books have differing objectives it’s often unfair to rank them against each other. A graphic novel for grade schoolers can hardly be compared to an exhaustively researched work of history, and subarctic noir is a world away from bear watching. So these are simply the books that have stayed with me.
“Finding True North: Firsthand Stories of the Booms that Built Alaska,” Molly Rettig, University of Alaska Press/Snowy Owl Books, 280 pages, 2021, $21.95
“Finding True North” lives up to its title. Fairbanks resident Molly Rettig conducted exhaustive oral history interviews with four longtime residents of Alaska’s Interior, framing their stories against the historic, social, and economic trajectory of Alaska over the twentieth century and into the new millennium. Rettig initially came to Alaska as a reporter, and quickly realized the state is tied to a resource-based economy. She befriended and tells the stories of a gold miner, a Bush pilot, an archeologist who came north during the pipeline construction, and a Native elder who has spent her life living largely off the land.
In an era of zero sum politics, when people are siloing into like-minded circles of friends and social media groupings, Rettig, whose own values track towards environmentalism, grew close to each of the four and found common ground with them in a shared love for the land that transcends differences over how that land should be lived upon. This is an exceptionally human book by an author who sees the humanity in others. We need more such writing.
“Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike,” Brian Castner, Doubleday, 274 pages, 2021, $28.95
“A Most Wicked Conspiracy: The Last Great Swindle of the Gilded Age,” Paul Starobin, PublicAffairs, 314 pages, 2020, $28.00
“A Window to Heaven: The Daring First Ascent of Denali, America’s Wildest Peak,” Patrick Dean, Pegasus Books, 336 pages, 2021, $27.95
It was a banner year for history books, and these three that explore Alaska’s early territorial days all shine.
The Klondike Gold Rush has been so exhaustively written about that it isn’t easy to make it new again, but that’s what Brian Castner accomplishes with “Stampede.” Rather than a chronological telling of the event that forever transformed the North, Castner opts to zigzag through time, exploring the lives of several key players. The book follows both the famous and relatively obscure as they came north and, for the most part, failed to realize their dreams of gold, but lived notable lives regardless.
Every Alaskan has heard of Soapy Smith, who briefly controlled Skagway, but only a few can identify Alexander McKenzie, who enjoyed even greater success taking over Nome for a short time. An inveterate con artist with political connections all the way to the White House, he arrived in the boomtown in 1900 and used legal chicanery to swindle prospectors out of their claims. His rise and fall are chronicled in Paul Starobin’s “A Most Wicked Conspiracy,” where he emerges as the last great frontier scammer in America’s last frontier town.
Finally, in “A Window to Heaven,” Patrick Dean provides a wonderful biography of Archdeacon Hudson Stuck, who was a co-leader of the first successful ascent of Denali, but whose influence on early Alaska extends far beyond that lofty accomplishment. Stuck left a complicated legacy, and has been subject to severe criticism in recent decades, when Western missionaries have been brutally judged for their roles in colonial expansion, and often with justification. Castner shows the ways Stuck varied from the norm of his time. He sought to convert Alaska Natives to his faith, but beyond that he was a tireless advocate for their rights against uncaring government and indifferent settlers who felt Alaska Natives were in the way. He was a flawed man, but in the political climate of 1910, he was far ahead of his time.
“The Bears of Brooks Falls: Wildlife and Survival on Alaska’s Brooks River,” Michael Fitz, The Countryman Press, 288 pages, 2021, $18.95
In 1912, a year before Stuck and his party ascended Denali, Novarupta erupted, helping forge the landscape of what today is known as Katmai National Park. This is where tourists flock every summer to see brown bears up close as they swarm into Brooks Falls to feast on salmon. Michael Fitz has been a park ranger there for many years, and in “The Bears of Brooks Falls” he blends human and natural history with his own observations, taking readers through the lives of bears as well as the fish they eat. Natural and human history combine in this beautifully written and deeply informative book that will easily turn its readers into bear advocates.
“Kodi,” Jared Cullum, Top Self Productions, 176 pages, 2020, $14.99
“Chickaloonies,” Dimi Macheras and Casey Silver, 80% Studios, 2021, 96 pages, $25.00
A bear named Kodi is the star of a book of the same name, one of two exceptional graphic novels for kids in upper grade school that came my way this year. Written and illustrated by Jared Cullum, it follows the adventures of a misfit kid in the Southeast Panhandle who finds her best friend in Kodi, then unexpectedly has to leave him behind and return to Seattle. Kodi soon follows, and mayhem and fun ensue. Cullum’s artwork is beautiful, whether he’s depicting deep woods in the Tongas, or rainy streets in Seattle, and the story is perfect for all ages.
“Chickaloonies” by Dimi Macheras and Casey Silver takes place in Chickaloon, although not the town Alaskans know. The sun has been gobbled by a fish, the glo-berries that provide light in its stead have been picked clean by an unknown intruder, and two young boys are tasked with restoring light. This fusion of Alaska Native legends with manga art is funny, fun, and written with purpose. The power of storytelling lies at its heart.
“How Quickly She Disappears,” Raymond Fleischmann, Berkeley, 320 pages, 2020, $26.00
“Wild Rivers, Wild Rose,” Sarah Birdsall, University of Alaska Press/Alaska Literary Series, 360 pages, 2020, $18.95
Finally, I began the year with a double shot of subarctic noir. In “How Quickly She Disappears,” Raymond Fleischmann brings a schoolteacher with a tragic past and a precocious daughter into contact with a German Bush pilot in 1941, as America slides towards war. Murder, manipulation, mystery, and madness result as the tale moves from Tanacross to Fairbanks. I couldn’t put this one down.
Nor could I stop turning the pages of “Wild Rivers, Wild Rose” by Sarah Birdsall, another literary thriller, which also opens in 1941 when the town of Susitna Station is rocked by an unsolved triple homicide. Finding the perpetrator becomes the obsession of a young woman visiting her aunt two decades later. This book is soaked in Alaskan history, from the flu pandemic to the Good Friday earthquake, and explores what happens to people who try to flee their demons.
Like usual, I got buried in more books than I can review this year and had to decline a lot of requests. My apologies to those authors I had to turn down, there simply isn’t enough time and space to cover everything.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.