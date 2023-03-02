The 23rd Farthest North Jewish Film Festival returns as an in-person event this year after a two-year hiatus.
Four films will be screened at the Alaska Coffee Roasting Company, 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, today, Sunday, and March 9.
“We’re excited to share some wonderful movies with everyone. This year we have inspiring, positive stories like ‘Fiddler’s Journey’ and authentic films like ‘The Wedding Balcony’ and ‘Shalom Bollywood’ about Jewish communities that people rarely see,” said Dafna Young, a co-organizer of the festival.
Juliet Shepherd, another festival co-organizer, said their goal was for the films this year to be uplifting and joyous.
The festival includes lives music, food, presentations and discussions about the films. Admission is a suggested donation of $20 and $10 for students.
Films, with times and dates of their showing, include:
• “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” 6-7:45 p.m. today. This film is about the making of “Fiddler on The Roof” and transforming it into a big-screen movie.
• “Shalom Bollywood,” 4-5:20 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The film is about Indian Jewish women who took female lead roles in Bollywood.
• “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” 5:45 -7:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5. The film is about Hedy Lamarr, a technological trailblazer and actress.
• “The Women’s Balcony” screens from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9. The film is about an incident at a family celebration and a congregation in crisis.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/fnjfilmfestival.
