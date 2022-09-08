Music Mart

The 10th annual Far North Fiddle Fest runs through Sunday, with a slate of events from concerts and a benefit performance to school shows and a music workshop.

Guest artists include performers traveling to Fairbanks from Canada and the Lower 48, “performing Celtic fiddling and hard step dancing mixed with sweet singing and amazing guitar playing,” according to a release announcing the fiddle fest. Performers include Shane Cook & The Woodchippers, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Troy MacGillivray, Sabra MacGillivray, Jake Charron and Caitlin Warbelow.