The 10th annual Far North Fiddle Fest runs through Sunday, with a slate of events from concerts and a benefit performance to school shows and a music workshop.
Guest artists include performers traveling to Fairbanks from Canada and the Lower 48, “performing Celtic fiddling and hard step dancing mixed with sweet singing and amazing guitar playing,” according to a release announcing the fiddle fest. Performers include Shane Cook & The Woodchippers, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Troy MacGillivray, Sabra MacGillivray, Jake Charron and Caitlin Warbelow.
Far North Fiddle Fest workshops are offered to the public and are open to ages 7 to adult. The classes will be 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Sunday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. The workshops will be held at Ski Land, 2315 Ski Land Road, 20 miles north of Fairbanks on the Steese Highway. Registrants are encouraged to bring their own bag lunch. Interested participants may view the workshop schedule, fees and request a workshop registration form at www.FairbanksHospitalFoundation.com. Several needs-based scholarship opportunities will be available for students attending. Contact rmacdonald@fairbankscancercare.com for more information. Workshops are accessible to all musical levels.
The Far North Fiddle Fest Hospice Benefit Concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday in Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, seniors, military and UAF students. All proceeds for the event benefit FMH Hospice Services.
The two major sponsors for the 2022 Far North Fiddle Fest are Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, P.C. and the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation.