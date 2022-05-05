Fairbanksans have the opportunity to travel back in time with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox this week. The Fairbanks Concert Association will present the well-known band — renowned for its unique renditions of modern pop songs — as the final show of its 2021-2022 season. Postmodern Jukebox will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at in Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way.
It is the third time the band, whose motto is “today’s hits yesterday,” will bring pop songs with a twist to a Fairbanks audience. “Taking current hits and rediscovering them in a variety of vintage styles, Postmodern Jukebox is a genre-busting, time-traveling musical experience which will transport you back in time while celebrating all that is new … .” FCA’s concert description states.
Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has become increasingly popular, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and close to 6 million YouTube followers. The group’s popularity is likely in part because their eclectic lineup appeals to a wide range of audiences and ages. From a 1920s style cover of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” to “Happier” by Olivia Rodrigo in the style of a 60s girl group, to a film noir rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” Postmodern Jukebox has a song for Fairbanksans of all music tastes.
When Bradlee, a New York-based pianist, started Postmodern Jukebox in 2011, his goal was “to remake pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday,” according to the band’s website.
Bradlee wants his audience to think of songs as “malleable globs of Silly Putty.” That is, “songs can be twisted, shaped, and altered without losing their identities,” he explained. And when songs are altered, the reaction is often surprise: the mix of a popular modern song with an old style is not what the audience expects, but somehow it still comes together in a way that works. The music sounds both “familiar and entirely new,” reads a FCA description of Postmodern Jukebox.
It is the shock factor that keeps Bradlee performing. He explained that he was drawn to music because of the ability to “elicit a range of emotions, from bemusement to shock, in an audience, merely by playing something unexpected.”
The performance is also the last concert with FCA Executive Director Annie Biberman at the helm; after 14 years, Biberman is stepping down from her role as executive director of the organization at the end of this season.
The Fairbanks Concert Association will release its lineup of shows for next season as well on Friday.
Tickets are available at fairbanksconcert.org.