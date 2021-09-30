Plowing through years of her father’s accumulated “stuff” ended in a surprise discovery for Sheri Martin and her family.
“My sisters and I went through so many things,” she said, recalling the de-cluttering that eventually took place after her father died in 2018. “But there was still the huge white cabinets in the garage to go through.”
She finally dove into those cabinets this week, plowing through boxes of framed photos and paintings. That is when she stumbled upon an unexpected treasure.
“One was wrapped securely in plastic, so much that I couldn’t even see the painting,” she said. “I opened it and wondered which of my parents painted it.”
Instead, she found a big red “Ross” signature with “’79” below that, also in red.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Surely it wasn’t one of Bob Ross’s paintings. Our entire family is so fond of him, we spent years watching and enjoying his show, ‘Joy of Painting’.”
Bob Ross (Oct. 29, 1942 – July 4, 1995) was an American painter, art instructor and popular television host. He created and hosted “The Joy of Painting,” an instructional television program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS. He was also a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base for a time, where he fell in love with mountains and landscape.
Martin set the painting aside and continued cleaning. The next day, she began researching to see if the painting was indeed authentic.
“Again, I couldn’t believe what I saw,” she said. “I was closer to being sure this is one of his paintings.”
She quickly placed the piece of art on the mantel, safe from potential harm. How had this painting ended up with her family?
She contacted her grown children and her sisters.
“My youngest sister Julie immediately told me she was there when Bob Ross painted it at the 1979 Tanana Valley State Fair. She said, “if I remember right, there’s a mosquito that landed on it and got painted into it.”
It took strong light and a magnifying glass, but Martin found that insect — a gnat — covered over in a cloud on the painting.
She also contacted Bob Ross Inc., to further authenticate the painting. Bob Ross Inc. was formed by Bob Ross and others after the success of his PBS series. It still manufactures and distributes paint supplies and other Bob Ross-branded merchandise, and runs a certification program for those who wish to teach Ross’s style of painting. Bob Ross was famous for creating a painting of a mountain or lake scene in about 30 minutes.
Bob Ross Inc. is located in Virginia, near where Martin’s daughter and family live. She just happens to be headed there for a visit later this week. So she will bring the painting with her for further evaluation.
“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “It’s been a fun week of family conversation of Bob Ross memories and lots of ‘holy cows!’ “
“It’s a complete joy to have found,” Martin said. “We love things with a history, a life. For all these years, no one remembered that we had this painting.”
She’s sure it would not have been wrapped up and stored away if anyone in the family had known.
It will likely end up displayed in a place of honor in her home when she returns.