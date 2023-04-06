Dream of Spring

This painting by Vladimir Zhikhartsev will be on display at the 24th annual Fairbanks Watercolor Society show at Well Street Art Gallery. 

 Fairbanks Watercolor Society

The 24th annual Fairbanks Watercolor Society show opens Friday at Well Street Art Gallery.

Twenty-four artists have created 45 paintings of various sizes for the show. A First Friday reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m.

