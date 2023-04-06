The 24th annual Fairbanks Watercolor Society show opens Friday at Well Street Art Gallery.
Twenty-four artists have created 45 paintings of various sizes for the show. A First Friday reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The 24th annual Fairbanks Watercolor Society show opens Friday at Well Street Art Gallery.
Twenty-four artists have created 45 paintings of various sizes for the show. A First Friday reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m.
Peoples Choice ballots will be available at the door. Those ballots will be tallied weekly throughout the month. Winners will be announced at the monthly meeting on May 17, with cash and plaques awarded to the winning artists.
Well Street Gallery is located in the Alaska Railroad Industrial area at 1304 Well St. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. The show will remain on display until April 29.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.