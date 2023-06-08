The University of Alaska Fairbanks will launch the Fairbanks Tall Timbers interview series on June 12.
The eight-week series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning and honors unsung heroes in the Fairbanks community. Veteran journalist Robert Hannon will lead the weekly discussions at 7 p.m. Mondays at the BP Design Theater, located on the fourth floor of the Usibelli Building.
The presentations are free and open to the public. Parking on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus is free after 5 p.m. Honorees in the Fairbanks Tall Timbers series include:
July 17 – Terry Reichardt
July 24 – Wendell Shiffler
The interviews will be livestreamed and made available as recordings online. For more information about those options and for a full description of each guest, visit the Summer Sessions events webpage. The Fairbanks Tall Timber interviews are made possible by a contribution from Explore Fairbanks.