The University of Alaska Fairbanks will launch the Fairbanks Tall Timbers interview series on June 12.

The eight-week series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning and honors unsung heroes in the Fairbanks community. Veteran journalist Robert Hannon will lead the weekly discussions at 7 p.m. Mondays at the BP Design Theater, located on the fourth floor of the Usibelli Building.