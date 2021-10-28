The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra has put together a frightful arrangement to put you into the Halloween spirit.
This is the first time that the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra (FSO) is performing on Halloween, and Director Eduard Zilberkant has selected a program that will set in the sense that something ghoulish is imminent.
Zilberkant said that “Halloween Spooktacular” will start out with a bang with “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Weber. Even if you have not seen the Broadway show, some of the selections will still be recognizable. “The Phantom of the Opera” has beautiful melodies and high energy that will leave the listener with goosebumps long after the concert has ended.
The concert will also feature music from the popular horror movie “Psycho,” directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1960.
“I’m a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and many of his movies. His is like the quintessential horror movie,” Zilberkant said. “We found music by Bernard Herrmann who wrote the film score for the film ‘Psycho’.”
The “Psycho” suite will bring you through the whole movie, from the credits music to the terrifying shower scene.
“It’s a very unique score,” said Zilberkant. “It’s only for strings and it’s really very effective.”
As the slashing, intense music is playing, the FSO will project images from the movie so people can see what the movie is and what scene would be going on if they were to watch it.
The orchestra will also be playing “Danse Macabre” also known as “Dance of the Dead” by Camille Saint-Saens. “Danse Macabre” is a spooky upbeat piece, and is often associated with skeletons dancing.
Other songs featured are “Night on Bald Mountain,” which was made popular by Disney’s “Fantasia,” by Modest Mussorgsky, “Symphony #25” by Mozart and “Funeral March of a Marionette” by Charles Gounod.
“Halloween Spooktacular” will conclude with Edvard Grieg’s piece “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from the play “Peer Gynt,” which will leave the audience energized and ready for a ghoulish night of Halloween fun.
The FSO will be dressing up in their favorite costumes, and the audience is encouraged to as well.
The concert is a great way to start off the night of trick or treating. Families can come in costume, there will be trick or treats for them with candy and other goodies, and the music will get them in a spooky mood before adventuring out to trick or treat around town.
“Every piece is supposed to scare you and get you in the Halloween spirit,” Zilberkant said. “It’s a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”
Tickets can be purchased online for $40 at bit.ly/3vJMQf6. Tickets purchased in-person at the box office will incur a $3 fee per ticket.
“Halloween Spooktacular” is 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the C.W. Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, 1708 Tanana Loop, in Fairbanks.
