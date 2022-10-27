The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is hosting their second Halloween Spooktacular performance on 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
FSO started the Halloween concert last year when their fall performance fell on Halloween day. It was so successful and everyone enjoyed it so much, they decided to make it an annual Halloween concert, Maestro Eduard Zilberkant said.
“Everyone is very excited about this,” Zilberkant said.
“Spooky and supernatural” is the goal of the music, Zilberkant said. The lightning will be specially done for the audience, and colorful lights will decorate the stage.
The whole orchestra will be in costume, but it’s a special surprise as for what Zilberkant is wearing. The audience is encouraged to dress in costume, as well, to get into the spirit.
“It’s exciting to hear music from movies live on stage,” Zilberkant said. The orchestra will feature original John Williams arrangements, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday. You may recognize several arrangements from films like ET, Superman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Two classical pieces by Berlioz and Stravinsky will be performed, as well. The fourth movement from Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz depicts the protagonist who falls asleep and has nightmares in which he is being led to the gallows because his beloved is not with him. “The last possible moment of the music is the blades [of the guillotine] coming down cutting off his head,” Zilberkant said. Themes from this piece are featured in The Shining.
Everyone jumps out of their seats at the start of the Infernal Dance movement from Stravinsky’s Firebird, Zilberkant said. Firebird is based on a Russian folktale. The audience will hear the clanking of bones, a lullaby, and the grand finale.
“This is challenging music for the orchestra,” Zilberkant remarked. He said these pieces require a very large orchestra with extra players — they will have four trumpets instead of two, five clarinets instead of three, and lots of percussion.
The Halloween Spooktacular will be on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. at the C.W. Davis Concert Hall. Tickets can be purchased for $40 at fairbankssymphony.org.
The FSO will always play a special one-hour performance for students from all over the Borough on Friday, Nov. 4.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com