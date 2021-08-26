A delightful and entertaining performance by the Fairbanks Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus will be presented Aug. 27 and 28 at the Pioneer Park Civic Center Theater, 2300 Airport Way.
Your entrance will be free, and all are welcome. Visitors and newcomers to our state may learn what it could be like to live here, and why we are so adamant about staying!
Well known and loved by long time Fairbanksans, the Sweet Adelines chorus was established more than 50 years ago and has entertained the community frequently. You may have seen them at a ball game, fun run, fairgrounds, wrestling match or tree lighting. At Christmas, in addition to their Christmas stage production, they will perform by Skype or long distance for family and loved ones far away.
During the pandemic shutdown, the women faithfully kept up their rehearsals outdoors or by Zoom, but last year’s Christmas show had to be put on hold. This friendly group of song lovers is determined to keep going. The only things that slow them down are pandemic shutdowns and temperatures colder than 40 degrees below zero. They thrive on the music, and the friendships, and on entertaining others.
The lighthearted program describes many of the challenges associated with living in the 49th state while making great fun of weather, earthquakes, daylight anomalies and season irregularities.
Bring your family and friends for a look at some of the reasons Alaska is the chosen home of the Fairbanks Frontier Sweet Adelines Chorus.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance.
Nancy Frith is a member of Sweet Adelines.