More than 100 young, local musicians will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fairbanks Suzuki Institute this week, and some inspiring mentors are leading the way.
Alumnus Zachary Spontak is back as a guest artist and master violin teacher. He will present a showcase recital at 7 p.m. today at Davis Concert Hall. Tickets are available at the Davis Hall Suzuki Institute Office. Students who attended the Institute this week will present a free performance at Davis Hall at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Michael McLean, this year’s composer in residence, was commissioned to compose a piece for all the Institute participants to learn this week. That piece, celebrating the 40th anniversary, will be performed by students at the Sunday concert.
Director Gayle Johansen is thrilled to have a former student like Spontak return to share his expertise at the week-long Institute. He is currently concert master of the Algarve Orchestra in Faro, Portugal. He came to his first Suzuki Institute when he was 3 years old.
“I think that is so exciting for me as a teacher, and also as a director to this institute, to see somebody take what they learned here, go out into the wide world and not just make a career, but have a big influence on a lot of people,” Johansen said.
He told her the Institute was pivotal in his life.
Many other Fairbanks musicians, who studied the Suzuki method, “are now out in the world leading successful lives as musicians,” she said.
Caitlin Warbelow plays for the Broadway show “Come From Away.” Carrie Krause is the concert master of the Bozeman Orchestra in Montana. Two others are in the Cleveland Orchestra, one is in the St. Louis Symphony and others are successful freelance musicians.
“Many many more are playing in local community orchestras, or just enjoying their music and that is equally important,” Johansen added.
Some students begin the program at a very young age.
“But many others just kind fo fall into it and grow to love it over the years,” Johansen said. “It’s a different journey for everybody.”
The Suzuki method is especially successful for those very young students, she said, adding, “Before you know it, they started with Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and they end up playing a major concerto with an orchestra.”
Dr. Shinichi Suzuki invented the Suzuki method in the middle of the last century.
“Suzuki teachers lead children as young as 3-years-old into playing ‘by heart’ through introducing them to pieces which they learn by listening,” said Jeff Merkel who shared a history of the Suzuki program in Fairbanks. “For Suzuki students, it’s listening and imitating what they hear, picking it out on their instruments with teachers and parents who gently lead.”
Dedication to the program has paid off. Fairbanks has a reputation throughout the rest of the country for nurturing a robust, high-achieving Suzuki musical community, Merkel said. In addition to weekly lessons, all studios get together every week to play together and provide recitals. This annual institute brings some of the best teachers in the country back to inspire students.
It all started in 1980 when local violin teacher Nancy Morgan attended the American String Teachers’ Association National Convention in Miami and met Suzuki trailblazer Yvonne Tait, as well as Dr. Suzuki himself. That led to Tait coming to Fairbanks in 1982 , filling local teachers Peggy Swartz, Leslie Salisbury and Gayle Johansen, current director of the Institute, with “revolutionary fervor.”
“Often Alaska seems to lag behind innovations in the Lower 48,” Merkel wrote in his Suzuki history. “In this case, we were well ahead of the curve.”
The oldest institutes in the country are only 10 years older than the Fairbanks Suzuki Institute, Johansen said.
“Fairbanks got in on this one pretty early,” she said.
A Lower 48 teacher once suggested that Fairbanksans’ dedication to music resulted from a dearth of shopping malls, which would distract families from their musical focus, Merkel said. It is more likely that many people, lacking extended families in the Far North, enthusiastically embrace music.
“It creates that open-hearted, small town feeling that many love about Fairbanks,” she said.
This statement on the website Suzukifairbanks.com/suzuki-institute hits home: “Make our music ring to the summit of Denali.”