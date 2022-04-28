Registration begins May 1 for the 42nd season of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, which will be held July 17-31.
The festival is emerging, like everyone else, from the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been two years of finding new ways to connect arts and community. This year, festival-goers can expect some new guests artists who will join longtime instructors.
Challenges still remain. Some longtime instructors are holding off returning, due to Covid. Some local venues remain closed and some community partners still suffer from the effects of the pandemic. But one thing never changes, according to director James Menaker.
“What remains consistent is the heart of the festival,” he said. “The belief that life is better with the arts and the arts are better with community.”
Everyone looks for a way to express themselves. Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival offers opportunities to learn how to share that personal creativity — how to recognize it, shape it, develop it and give it life.
“That could be through the stroke of a brush, or the pluck of a string, the beating of a drum or the swaying of a body,” Menaker said.
Classes offered in 2022 could provide unexpected paths to spark creativity. Many sessions will be held at Pioneer Park. Festival offers workshops in everything from culinary to wellness, dance, music and art. A full catalog is available at www.fsaf.org.
Steve Ross
Steve Ross, son of the iconic painter Bob Ross, will return to Alaska to lead an Alaska painting workshop 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 18-20 at the UAF Wood Center. No experience is required to sign up for this workshop.
He will decide what to paint each day of the workshop and each day, the painting will be completed at the end of the day. He will use the Alaskan landscape as inspiration. He and his artist friend Bram Bevins will assist each student as needed.
Each session is $150. Supplies are not provided. Register to receive a materials list.
This is Steve Ross’s return to the art world after a long hiatus. As a young man, he filmed painting shows with his dad Bob Ross, and traveled the country offering workshops.
Bram Bevins is a longtime art instructor at his home near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. His students call him “a teaching legend.” He is a highly sought-after wet-on-wet instructor.
Also new for 2022
This season, the Festival Chorus will meet early in July, two weeks before Festival opens. Their big concert will take place on opening day, July 17. Early registration is open now.
Festival is partnering with Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre to offer Theatre Arts workshops during the second week of festival. Six workshops will offer training in skills for both on stage and behind the curtain. Proceeds from those workshops go toward FLOT’s community programming.
Longtime guest artists Byron McGilvray, Ron Drotos and longtime volunteer and board member Joy McDougall will be inducted into the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Hall of Fame. That gala takes place at 7 p.m. on July 24 at the Westmark Hotel.
Performances
Performances by guest artists and students are always a highlight of Festival. Watch for concerts by musicians in marimba, cabaret, opera, American Roots, Celtic, World Music and Dance and of course, Gospel.
The unique Composing in the Wilderness concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 30 at Davis Hall, UAF. The New Music Ensemble Corvus will present pieces by composers, from all over the world, who just spent a week in the wilderness of Denali National Park.
Lunch Bites will happen noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 25-29, at Pioneer Park.
Register at www.fsaf.org or call 907 474-8869.