The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival will launch this year’s two-week event as scheduled, on Sunday, July 17, but the resurgence of Covid-19 has led to a few last-minute changes.
The festival will now require masks be worn at workshops and concerts, following guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Fairbanks is currently listed at a high level for Covid. The University of Alaska Fairbanks, the site of many festival workshops and concerts, has also re-instituted a mask mandate.
In addition, the gospel choir and the Beatles Revue are both cancelled.
“We still have a ton of visual arts and musical events going on,” said festival director James Menaker.
Registration opens from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park. The festival chorus, led by Byron McGilvary, will perform at the Civic Center at 4 p.m. to officially open the annual festival.
“Then, we have two weeks of workshops and performances and Lunch Bites during the second week at the Pioneer Park Gazebo,” Menaker said.
There are still a few openings in the watercolor class led by Stephen Ross, son of the famous painter Bob Ross, which will be held the first few days of the festival. Other classes include pilates, marimba, steel pans, painting, world music and dance, culinary, Celtic music, and many others, including, for the first time, book art.
“It’s still big and wild and lots of opportunities,” Menaker said.
Registrants are encouraged to watch the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival website (www.fsaf.org) in case classes are moved to different locations.
Menaker doesn’t know if the new masking requirement will affect registrations.
“I’m sure there will be some registrants who are not interested in that and cancel, but there will be some who are more interested,” he noted. “We’ll see how it swings. That’s a question I don’t know the answer to.”
The festival will require masks be worn at workshops and concerts. When possible, some workshops may be moved outside, depending upon air quality. Recent dense smoke from wildfires make that challenging as well. Registrants can follow the CDC Data Tracker page on the festival webpage.
“We have a good turnout so far,” Menaker said. “Those who are coming are really excited. We’re probably looking at three-quarters of a typical year, as far as participation. It’s about what we were aiming for, as getting back to life before Covid.”