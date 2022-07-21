Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival will induct three people into its Hall of Fame this season: Byron McGilvray, Ron Drotos and Joy McDougall.

These are people who have donated their time and talent over the years to help build Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival into what it is today.

