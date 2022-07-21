Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival will induct three people into its Hall of Fame this season: Byron McGilvray, Ron Drotos and Joy McDougall.
These are people who have donated their time and talent over the years to help build Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival into what it is today.
“If you have spent much time around festival, these names are going to be very familiar,” said festival in a recent newsletter.
This is the festival’s 42nd season.
The honorees will be feted at a special gala from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Westmark Hotel. Tickets are $50 for the annual fundraiser, which supports the longtime event. Festival’s New Music Ensemble, CORVUS, will provide live music. Everyone is invited to attend.
Some conductors can make a choir sound good. Some can work with individuals to make their voices better. Some can instill skill and confidence in people and change the trajectory of their lives. According to Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Byron McGilvray does all three. He has worked with the festival chorus for many years, leading to incredible performances, and he also helped launch several singing careers.
“His students laud his skills and character and travel from far and wide in order to sing with him,” festival said in a newsletter announcing the Hall of Fame inductees.
Ron Drotos has been coming to Fairbanks for more than 20 years, playing piano and unlocking vocal talent of his students.
“Imagine having a song in your head and then finding someone who could teach you how to sing it and accompany you so that you sounded your absolute best,” said a festival newsletter. “That is what Mr. Drotos does every summer in Sing Your Song Cabaret.”
He is an accomplished pianist, teacher and entertainer, and a longtime faculty member of Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
Joy McDougall is the first volunteer/board member to be inducted into the festival’s Hall of Fame.
She began taking classes in 1991, started volunteering in 1997 and joined the board in 2002. Her roles have included serving as Housing and Transportation Coordinator and Gaming Coordinator. Mainly, she is known as a strong advocate who shows up every year to sing in the Cabaret program. She is well known for her generous hugs, which she distributes freely to those attending festival.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.