Eleven student artists from Lathrop High School and West Valley High School were selected as winners in the All-State Art Competition, sponsored by the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA).
All the artwork can be viewed online at ArtAlaska.org. Here are the Interior student artists whose work was selected by a panel of judges:
• Communication Art & Graphic Design: Second Place — Shia Walloe, Lathrop High School, “Spilled Milk;” Honorable Mention — Myka Hubert, Lathrop High School, “Deadly Nightshade.”
• Drawing: Second Place — Peter Park, Lathrop High School, “A Change of Perspective;” Third Place — Fin Ludwig, West Valley High School, “Warped” Honorable Mention — Brooks Whitman, “Hidden Expressions.”
• Multicultural Art: Second Place — Mahlon Ferreira, West Valley High School, “Formation’” Third Place — Kaila Druck, West Valley High School, “Blueberries.”
• Photography: First Place — Ezra Maio, West Valley High School, “Window Through Nature;” Second Place — Molly Cable, West Valley High School, “A Ray of Sunshine;” Third Place — Caden Van Nort, West Valley High School, “The Monarch.”
• Printmaking: Third Place — Lucy Ostnes, West Valley High School, “Ocean Dance.”
