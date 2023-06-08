The Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre is building a new stage this year at their outdoor location at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Actors have been performing on platforms laid on gravel for the past few seasons since their old stage at Jack Townshend Point had to be torn down due to safety reasons.
“Well, in prior years we had a stage that was really comparable, but eventually through much love and many footprints — you know, wear and tear — it got worn through,” said Emily Yates, executive director of FST.
The new stage is built to last so the theater troupe hopes to to use it for many seasons to come, she said.
“We received a grant through the GVEA Goodcents program to be able to put something in place that has a little more permanence,” Yates said. “It should be able to be used in as many upcoming shows as we have as long as the university, in their kindness, lets us use this space.”
It also required some heavy lifting. “I think it took six of us to get those beams up yesterday. It was pretty epic. You felt like you were building the pyramids,” Yates said.
This year the Shakespeare Theatre will perform “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Courtland Weaver. He wanted to make sure he could use rolling set items to make his vision come to life.
“You can make a piazza or a bedroom or, you know, friar Lawrence’s cell … you can just create all of these different spaces with the rolling things, but in order to have the rolling things we had to have a stage,” Weaver said. “So it just allows me to imagine a lot more movement, which is what I wanted to put into this.”
The stage is made up of a large, flat, raised platform and an even higher balcony at the back. This will allow actors to be above one another and imitate multi-level buildings.
“There’s gonna be stairs coming down around the, so you can have different levels, people going up and down, people coming over the wall,” Weaver said. “And it will all be dressed to match the Romeo and Juliet set, you know, 16th century Verona.”
The stage was also designed to protect against rain damage.
“The other great thing about this is that it’s gotta, what they call a rake. You can see that it has a like an eight or ten inch descent so that when it does rain, the rain’s just gonna flow off the front and not pool up on stage, which is gonna be nice” Weaver said. “And then over the winter you can put a tarp over it and pretty much let it sit and that should preserve it pretty well.”
Along with the new stage, FST will also be putting in another tier of seating, and improving handicap access.
FST production of “Romeo and Juliet” opens July 13 and runs for three weekends in July. Visit fairbanksshakespeare.org to learn more and purchase tickets.