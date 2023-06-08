The Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre is building a new stage this year at their outdoor location at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Actors have been performing on platforms laid on gravel for the past few seasons since their old stage at Jack Townshend Point had to be torn down due to safety reasons.

“Well, in prior years we had a stage that was really comparable, but eventually through much love and many footprints — you know, wear and tear — it got worn through,” said Emily Yates, executive director of FST.

