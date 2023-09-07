A group of Randall Compton’s paintings will be on display Friday night at the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home’s annual art walk.
This is the first time the annual event has happened since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The art show costs $30 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
The walk is titled “A Walk Through Randall’s Alaska” and features 30 works of Fairbanks resident Randall Compton. Paintings show Alaskan wildlife from private collections. Compton will be at the art walk and will be remarquing 10 prints “A View from Hagelbarger” that will be for sale for $200 each.
The event also includes hor d’oeuvres, wine, an outcry auction, a silent auction, and music on the home’s grand piano.
The event started in 2007 as a opportunity to showcase the art that has been donated to the home over the years to the public. It’s been a showing of art since then.
Other pieces are from early pioneers who donated their works to the home.
Funds raised benefits the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home Foundation — The foundation aims to make $20,000. Former administrator and art hanging volunteer Vicky Wilson said the activities keep residents of the home connected to the world outside and makes their lives more enjoyable.
Foundation President Judy Binkley said that the foundation funds additional items not funded by the state to support the residents. The foundation pays for an annual family picnic, magazine subscriptions, maintaining the garden, veterinary fees and food for residents’ pets, and special events like riding the Alaska Railroad to Denali in the fall and riding the Riverboat Discovery. The foundation also paid for ipads for residents to connect with their families during and post-pandemic. This year the foundation hopes to purchase an educational gaming system for residents.
“We appreciate the home and the people who live in the home and what they’ve done for the community,” Binkley said.
Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home is located at 2221 Egan Ave. It is a 93-bed assisted living facility, one of six operated by Alaska’s Division of Pioneers’ Homes.
