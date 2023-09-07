Hanging pictures

Haley Lehman

Vicky Wilson hangs one of Cmpton’s works for the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home Artwalk.

 Haley Lehman

A group of Randall Compton’s paintings will be on display Friday night at the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home’s annual art walk.

This is the first time the annual event has happened since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The art show costs $30 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.