When Kirsten Blair was 15 years old, she performed in the show “Bye Bye Birdie,” put on by Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre (FLOT). Today, she holds a doctorate in voice performance.

FLOT changed the course of her life. As the new FLOT president, she wants to make sure others have that same opportunity.

