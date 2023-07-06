The annual celebration of the Fairbanks Gold Rush kicks off this weekend.
Jeremy Johnson, president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is excited for this years Golden Days. “We expect a huge turnout and lots of participation,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome.”
Johnson said the theme for the 2023 Golden Days, “You’re So Golden,” was inspired by Harry Styles’ 2019 song Golden.
Fairbanks has been celebrating the gold rush since 1952.
Felix-con
The newest addition to the Golden Days activities is Felix-con, a bar crawl that highlights the history of the Fairbanks Gold Rush. Residents are encouraged to dress up like Felix Pedro, the man who discovered gold in Interior Alaska in 1902, and go to downtown bars, including Salty’s on 2nd, Goldie’s, Fairbanks Distilling, Lavelle’s Taphouse, FBX Beer Co., and Mecca. The event is oriented toward young adults over the age of 21. It costs $10 to join Felix-con. Participants can enter a Felix Pedro look-alike contest and win a cash prize. Felix-con starts at Salty’s on 2nd at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Johnson said the chamber used to have a Felix Pedro look-alike contest. This event revives the look-alike contest but gives it a new spin, he said. Johnson has been growing a mustache just for occasion.
Poke of Gold
The search for the poke of gold stats on July 10. Each clue gets residents one step closer to finding the scroll representing the poke. The winner must redeem the scroll at the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce in exchange for a gold nugget. Clues are released each morning at 8 a.m. on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website between July 10 and July 14. The nugget will be located outside and residents will never have to dig or trespass to find the nugget. Participants must be 18 years or older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants must find the poke of gold without seeking help from other businesses or organizations.
Golden Days Luncheon
The weekly business luncheon is Golden Days-themed and participants are encouraged to dress up in their best old-timey costumes. Angie Schmidt, a film archivist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, will speak about the history of Golden Days, the Fairbanks Gold Rush, and resources related to Fairbanks history at UAF. The luncheon is from noon to 1 p.m. on July 11 at the Salmon Bake.
Old Tyme Games
The Old Tyme Games are a family-friendly contest at Pioneer Park starting at 6 p.m. July 12. The contests include watermelon eating, pie eating, water balloon toss, and water bucket brigades. Participants should be between the ages of 4 and 16. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age category. Spots are available on a first come, first serve basis.
“It’s nice to have a variety of activities that kids and parents can participate in that doesn’t cost them anything,” Johnson said.
Comedy Night
Comedian Jon Dore will perform at Goldie’s on July 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.
Dore, who is originally from Canada, came to Alaska from Los Angeles. He said he’s been to Fairbanks many times and is thrilled to come to Fairbanks in the summer.
“I can relate to the gold rush,” Dore said. “I came up here and I found another kind of gold in the term of an Alaskan woman.”
“I’ve got a lot to talk about moving to Alaska and the events that have unfolded,” he said. He said he’ll give his impression as an outsider about what it’s like to live in Alaska. He’ll also talk about becoming a father when he never anticipated becoming one.
Street Fair
Over 70 food trucks and vendors will be downtown on First Avenue and Second Avenue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 15. A kids corner will be in the courthouse parking lot. The street fair is expanding into Griffin Park on Dunkel Street to accommodate more vendors.
Grande Parade
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center on July 15. Over 100 entries, including marching bands, clowns, jugglers, antique cars, unicycle riders, and floats, will parade through downtown Fairbanks. It winds along the river on Second Avenue and First Avenue, turns on Barnette Street, turns down Second Avenue, and floats down Noble Street, before finishing at the Co-Op Market.
Residents are encouraged to wear old-timey costumes, which are available to borrow from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Rubber Duckie Race
8,000 rubber duckies will be dropped into the Chena River from Wendell Street Bridge and race approximately four-miles to the Cushman Street Bridge at 3 p.m. July 15. Prizes are awarded to the first 40 ducks. Tickets can be purchased online from goldendaysstore.square.site, from the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce office, and from local businesses. Prizes include $15,000 in cash, four round-trip tickets to Anchorage on the Alaska Railroad, two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines, an ATV trailer from Greer, a vacation package from Princess Cruises, and prizes from sponsors. Tickets are sold until the ducks are visible on the Chena River.
“The rubber duckie race is going to be a whole lot of fun,” Johnson said. He recommends that residents purchase tickets in advance.
The Northernmost Rodeo
Rodeo Alaska is coming to Fairbanks from July 14-16 to present the northernmost rodeo in the U.S.
Rodeo Alaska Owner Frank Koloski said that Friday kicks off the weekend with the silver legacy junior rodeo. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to watch youth from ages two to 18 compete.
The champions tour part of the rodeo starts Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday and the rodeo starts at 5 p.m. Koloski said the rodeo features all events including bull riding, barrel racing, chute dogging, and mutton bustin’. The Brit Stokes Band will perform immediately following the rodeo. Tickets on Saturday cost $32 for adults and $30 for military service members.
Sunday concludes the rodeo with the crowning of champions. The competition continues to find the champion in each event. Gates open at noon and the rodeo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets on Sunday cost $17 for adults and $15 for military service members.
“We love coming to Fairbanks,” Koloski said. He said Rodeo Alaska is happy to provide a fun, family-friendly event. “I hope to see everybody out there and enjoying themselves.”
All events are located at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. The Northernmost Rodeo is separate from Chamber of Commerce sponsored events.