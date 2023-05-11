Fairbanks Flutists are quite versatile and very outgoing.

That’s why their 42nd annual concert this coming weekend will feature music from the 15th-17th centuries, then jump to the 20th and 21st centuries, including swing and beatboxing. Of course, costumes and props will be part of the show.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.