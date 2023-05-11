Fairbanks Flutists are quite versatile and very outgoing.
That’s why their 42nd annual concert this coming weekend will feature music from the 15th-17th centuries, then jump to the 20th and 21st centuries, including swing and beatboxing. Of course, costumes and props will be part of the show.
“Flutists are probably the most outgoing, gregarious section in the entire orchestra,” said Dorli McWayne, who spearheads the group.
The free concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Donations are graciously accepted.
A special guest will also perform. Tabatha Easley is a UAF music graduate who is now professor of flute at Virginia Commonwealth University. She performs all over the world. When she was attending UAF, she played in every Fairbanks Flutist concert in the 1990s and returned and performed with the group several times as well. On Saturday, she will perform Vivaldi’s “Spring.”
“In the 42 years that the flutists have been together, many who moved away return to join the group when they can,” McWayne said. “The group has formed lasting friendships, as well as musical ties.”
McWayne said she can easily keep track how long the flutists have been together because one of the members was born the year it started.
The concert will feature 17 flutists who will perform on flutes ranging in size from piccolo to the contra-bass flute, which is more than 7 feet long.
“Anne Weaver, one of the shortest members of our group is playing the biggest member for the group,” McWayne said.
The group acquired that instrument — dubbed “Bob” — just before the Covid pandemic. A portion of donations from performances helps pay for “Bob.”
Over the years, the flutists have performed a variety of music — everything from flutes traveling around the world to All American music, to a performance called Frozen Flutes — all northern tunes.
“It all starts with one piece and grows from there,” McWayne said.
This concert began with one piece, based on Dutch folk songs from the 14th century, but composed in 1990.
“It’s a combination of old and new in the same piece,” McWayne said.
It serves as a perfect transition from 15th and 16th century pieces to modern pieces, she said.
The flutists will also perform Take Five for three altos and bass, a piece they plan to perform at the National Flute Association this coming summer. Take Five was written by legendary saxophonist, Paul Desmond. The song came from the album Time Out which spent 164 weeks on the Billboard 200 in 1959, and was the first jazz LP to sell one million copies.
Fairbanks Flutists is made up of a variety of musicians. Some join as a for-credit ensemble class through UAF. Others join when they can, just because they love playing the flute.
“We call ourselves the flexible flutes,” McWayne said.
Together, they all make beautiful music.
Performers include Director Dorli McWayne, Therese Schneider, Sandy Clark, Rachel Willis, Eileen Gillette, Kate Morrison, Roxann Berry, Corinne McVee, Tabatha Easley, Kurt Hunter, Any Tana, Carolyn Kremers, Bobbi Janiro, Lillian Fortune, Meryem Udden, Kara Weller and Anne Weaver.