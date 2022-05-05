If you think flutes only play serious music, think again. Better yet, come to the Fairbanks Flutists Concert and hear for yourself. The Fairbanks Flutists will present their 40th birthday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
It will be the group’s first full indoor concert since Covid-19 hit, and they are excited to return to the stage.
“The concert itself doesn’t have a theme,” said Dorli McWayne, who leads the group of musicians. “It’s a mixture of favorite pieces from past years and new stuff, including the very first piece we ever played in 1981, Tchaikovsky’s ‘Marche Miniature.’”
The newest member of the group will also debut — a contra bass flute. Thirteen flutes will present the concert this year, using all members of the flute family: piccolo, C flute, alto, bass and contra bass flute.
The flute group formed in 1981.
“Three have been there since the beginning,” McWayne said, naming fellow musicians Carolyn Kremers, Sandy Clark and Bobbi Janiro.
In recent years, the group was invited to attend National Flute Association conventions.
“We were not only accepted, we were featured performers at the evening concert,” she said, of their last trip to the convention in Salt Lake City. Earlier, they attended national flute conventions in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.
When they were in Salt Lake City in 2019, they all got to try a contra bass flute, an instrument that features ultra low sound. They decided they had to have it. Musicians hope donations from this concert will help pay off the expensive instrument.
“People joke that they play flute and piccolo because it’s easy to carry around,” McWayne said. “These days it’s not easy to carry around.”
She pointed out that the contra bass flute is as tall as a person. The new flute will be featured at this concert.
The flute choir doesn’t actively recruit members. There is no need. Interested musicians contact the group. Occasionally, some of the charter members return to Fairbanks to join the group.
“We look for people who can play well in an ensemble,” she said.
A number of flutists register for university credit during the school year to meet and play smaller chamber works. They are then joined by more community flutists for the annual spring concert.
“You can stereotype different instruments and their players,” she said. “Flutists are extremely gregarious. They love to talk as well as play flute. People who joined this group and weren’t like that 10 years ago, they’re like that now.”
Over the course of 41 years, the flutists have performed on the Fairbanks Symphony’s “Hausmusik” series and with visiting soloists, at the opening of the Carlson Center, a the Georgeson Gardena nd Pioneer Park, in addition to national conventions.
The flute “is a pretty gorgeous melodies instrument,” McWayne said. But it should not be pigeonholed as an instrument that always plays serious music. The music at the May 7 concert will feature a variety of works, from the baroque era through the present including classical, folks and Satie-based rock.
“‘Memories of East Tennessee’ definitely evokes Appalachian themes,” McWayne said. “The middle movement is like an organ in a small church. The last movement is like a barn dance.”
“‘Enigma Variations’ with Sean Dowgray playing the timpani is just this rich sound piece that uses a lot of low flutes,” she said. “There are three alto parts, two bass parts. It’s the end of the flute family people don’t hear all that much.’
“A very modern piece,” she said. “It’s just fun, exciting and uses a little bit of beat boxing.”
There’s a variation on a famous Blood Sweat and Tears piece ‘Smiling Faces,’ arranged by a UAF graduate.
“‘Blue Train’ is the very first flute choir piece I ever fell in love with in 1982,” McWayne aid. “We whip that out every so often. Oldies but goodies. It sounds like a jazzy train.”
So why should people want to attend this concert?
“They’ve probably never seen a contrabass flute before in their life,” McWayne said. “More importantly, there’s a lot of really cool music.”
The concert will last about one hour. These flutists like to leave people wanting more, not less, she said.
Performers include Bobbi Janiro and Therese Schneider, piccolos; Roxann Berry, Dorion Burkett, Sandy Clark, Hannah Gerrish, flutes; Kurt Hunter, Carolyn Kremers, Amy Tana, alto flutes; Lillian Fortune, Meryem Udden, Kara Weller, bass flutes; Ellie Gillette, contra bass flute; Dorli McWayne, director.
There is no set admission fee for the concert, but donations are appreciated. Musicians hope the concert will help pay off the contrabass flute.
By the way, they gave their new instrument a name. They call the contra bass flute Bob.