Music’s pull on memory and nostalgia will take the stage Friday during a concert with Grammy Award winners Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
Many Fairbanksans are looking forward to the performance, and reminiscing when they first came to love the music of these songwriters.
Fairbanksan Cliff Manning plays and writes music as a hobby. He worked in Nashville during a time when Colvin was recording there, and where she and Cohn were well-known. Living in a music town gave him access to a rich mix of singer-songwriters.
Watching others perform can be instructive as well as enjoyable, especially with musicians like Colvin, Cohn and Jarosz, whom Manning calls “top-notch songwriters.”
“You want to enjoy the song, appreciate the structure of the song, how they put it in the melody, their lyrics,” he said. “Just a masterful expression of their craft on top of their beautiful voices and musicianship. They are all absolutely amazing.”
Another Fairbanks fan, Rachel DeTemple, is curious to see how the triple billing will work.
“They are three very different people who deserve to be famous,” DeTemple said. “Going to see something like that is a master class.”
A musician, DeTemple performs regularly with Fireweed Fiddle and Blackwater Railroad. (She was also invited to perform with Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards at an FCA concert in January.)
She has long followed the career of Jarosz, who won four Grammys and was nominated for six more before she turned 30. “Sarah Jarosz became famous very young. I saw her at her first concert,” DeTemple said. “It was really cool to see someone develop like that from such a young age.”
DeTemple teaches English at Hutchison High School. She pointed out that Jarosz is formally trained, having graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music.
“What do we send kids to music school for?” she asked rhetorically. “I find that really encouraging.”
Jarosz’s style fits into a broad category of Americana, something DeTemple admires.
“Sarah Jarosz really grew up in the hardcore bluegrass world but she didn’t limit herself to that. Genres evolve. There’s such a rich landscape of American music.”
“Sarah does interesting things with her voice. It’s not a diva, belty voice,” DeTemple said. “She doesn’t sing like a plain bluegrass singer either. She’ll add a twist at the end or she’ll sing loud but without vibrato. She has a really high degree of vocal control and a lot of emotional color.”
Shawn Colvin won her first Grammy with the 1989 album “Steady On.” Her 1996 album “A Few Small Repairs” included the song “Sunny Came Home” and earned Colvin two more Grammys.
Carly Sween, principal of Lathrop High School, still has a cassette tape of “A Few Small Repairs.”
“She was part of my Southeast days,” Sween said. She’d pop it into the tape deck of her car as she drove two and a half hours to the grocery store from the small city of Whale Pass, on Prince of Wales Island.
“It was 1996. I was a brand-new teacher, new to Alaska, in a one-teacher school, logging community — not a lot of entertainment options,” Sween recalled. “Listening to my cassette tapes was high end!”
Shawn Colvin was part of the sonic landscape for the start of Sween’s teaching career almost 30 years ago, and will help close her last year in education when she retires as the principal at Lathrop High School this summer.
Marc Cohn’s music is rooted in rhythm and blues, soul and gospel. He won a Grammy for best new artist in 1991, along with two other nominations for his song “Walking in Memphis.” Like the music of his co-stars Colvin and Jarosz, Cohn’s careful examination of one’s inner life is what makes it meaningful to fans.
“Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn are the soundtrack of my years as a young adult in the 90s,” Meadow Bailey said. “I listened to them when I moved from Alaska and drove the ALCAN. I navigated first love, first heartbreak, long road trips with them.”
She says Colvin’s “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” spoke to the drive to experience life outside your hometown, and to the connections you make along the way.
“It was a time in my life filled with wanderlust,” Bailey said. She moved from Alaska to Idaho, Colorado and California, fighting fires during the summer and going to college the rest of the year.
She calls Marc Cohn’s “True Companion” the ultimate love song and has listened to it “thousands of times,” including at the weddings of her sister and her best friend, both of whom selected the song for the first dance.
“It’s the song of searching for your person in this world and spending a life with them. When Marc sings, ‘Girl I will always be in love with you,’ toward the end of the song, I always join in as loud as I can.”
“The Things We’ve Handed Down” also resonates with Bailey in its depiction of what it’s like to become a parent and wonder what your child’s future will hold.
“This feeling of ushering in the next generation is universal,” she says. “We experience it as our mothers and fathers before us also experienced it. My sister put a cassette of the song in my first nephew’s baby box. I love that!”
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert will take place this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.