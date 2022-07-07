‘Flutter, Flutter, Fly and Die,” by Fairbanks playwright Marcia Trainor, opens Saturday for one night only at the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre.
The 2022 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, the FDA’s first production in more than two years, is a dinner and fundraiser featuring local talent and hosted in a circus tent.
This is the first of multiple productions planned in the coming months. The last show produced by the drama association was “Death of a Salesman” in February 2020.
“We are jumping right back in with a full slate,” said Johan Brun, president of the association’s board of directors. “This year, we are actually going to be featuring some local writers.”
Five more shows, including “some shows that maybe people have never seen before,” are planned, Brun said. In February, FDA will produce a play written by local playwright Tom Moran.
The full lineup will be posted on social media and on the FDA website following an announcement at this weekend’s show, an annual fundraiser for the FDA that was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to Covid-19.
The summer mystery dinner theater started 20 years ago as a means for the nonprofit theater company to raise money. Tickets are $75, or $560 for a table, and include a buffet dinner — a pig roast — by Big Daddy’s BBQ and Banquet Hall. Also planned is a no-host bar offering beer by the HooDoo Brewing Co. and drinks by the Boatel Bar. Both a silent and outcry auction are planned. One of the items being auctioned off is two Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere they fly.
FDA is “returning to its roots” for this year’s show by inviting the audience to participate in the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre.
“We’ve got a real mystery,” Brun said. “We’ve got some great food. There is going to be a whole hog. It’s going to be a summertime feast.”
The show’s cast includes Melody Debenham, Jomo Stewart, Gary Black, Diane Lyon, Randi Carnahan, Delaney Wright, Tanya Hall and By Valentine.
Carnahan, a local real estate agent, has done standup comedy but this is her first acting gig and she’s excited. Carnahan has attended multiple Mystery Dinner Theatre shows as an audience member, she said. She was invited to join the cast by Cindy Wright, executive director of the FDA.
“I was so excited I texted her back in all caps, ‘Have I just died and gone to heaven?’” Carnahan said. “I am just going to have fun with it. There are some real good people in it. … Any chance to try something new, I am all over it.”
With no production in years, the drama association has been surviving on grants and donations, according to Brun. The drama association owns its own building, and “the bills never stop,” he said.
The president of the theater association is grateful for the help because the organization was able to make improvements to the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, including to the air handling and fire suppression systems. The theater hall also has new paint and carpeting.
FDA suspended its shows starting in March 2020. “You Can’t Take it With You” was one week from opening when the romantic comedy was postponed and then canceled. Brun had a part in the play and said they had been rehearsing for months.
“No one got to see that show,” he said.
Now Brun can’t wait to get started on the next show and has “popped in” to the theater to stand on the stage and take it in, he said.
“You can feel the energy in the building already, and we haven’t even done anything yet,” he said. “We’re going to come back strong.”
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave., under a big top tent donated by Dr. Leonie Dereamus. John Corbin and a crew at Fairbanks Laborers Local 942 will erect the tent.
Tickets can be purchased over the phone or in-person at the theater from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday. Tickets are available online at www.aktickets.com. For more information, call 907-456-PLAY or visit www.fairbanksdrama.org.