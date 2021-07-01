Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., is releasing its newest libation — rum.
Owner Pat Levy is throwing a release party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the distillery for E.T. Barnette’s Golden Rum, coming in at a whopping 110 proof.
“This spirit celebrates our city’s founding father and first mayor, Captain E.T. Barnette,” Levy wrote about the rum, which the distillery put into production while it was closed during the pandemic. “A delicious new artisan rum, E.T. Barnette’s Tanana River Naval Strength Golden Rum is made with all of the classic rum ingredients and includes local Fairbanks birch syrup from Samples Alaska LLC as well as our Fox Spring water.”
The release party is free to attend but it’s for ages 21 and older.