The 75th anniversary of Fairbanks Concert Association debuted this month with a new office, new staff and three new programs — Arctic Fest, DE-CRUIT workshops and performances for veterans, and the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival.

Marie Olesen is FCA’s new executive director and is excited about the upcoming season, which launched spectacularly during the first annual Arctic Fest celebration with the Inuit-soul musical group Pamyua.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.