The Fairbanks Concert Association is set to present the Canadian folk-roots duo The Small Glories on Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m. All shows will be at the Palace Theater in Pioneer Park. Tickets start at $35 and are available at fairbanksconcert.org and at 907-474-8081.
The Small Glories consist of banjo player Cara Luft, a former member of the Wailin’ Jennys, and JD Edwards on guitar. The duo combine strings and vocal harmonies for a contemporary bluegrass feel based in Winnepeg, Ontario. The pair has won numerous awards, including Contemporary Album of the Year, Ensemble of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards.
The Fairbanks Concert Association enforce Covid-19 protocols for shows presented this season. Those protocols include: Performance attendees 12 years and older must provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a medically administered negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances.
For more information visit fairbanksconcert.org or call 907-474-8081.