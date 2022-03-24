The Fairbanks Concert Association will present the folk roots duo The Small Glories this weekend at the Pioneer Park Palace Theater.
Banjo player Cara Luft, a former member of the Wailin’ Jennys, and JD Edwards on guitar combine strings and vocal harmonies for a contemporary bluegrass feel. Based in Winnipeg, Ontario, the pair has won numerous awards, including Contemporary Album of the Year, Ensemble of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards.
The Manitoban wrote, “Winnipeg folk/roots duo The Small Glories weave through unpredictable harmonies and play off of one another with extremely impressive, breathtaking ease. Edwards and Luft are a perfect match – their voices together are magic in the making ... together, they’re unstoppable.”
Covid protocols
Performance attendees 12 years and older must provide either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a medically administered negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
IF YOU GO
What: The Small Glories
Where: The Palace Theater, Pioneer Park
When: 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The box office opens at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. show and at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 show. The box office will open at 3:30 p.m. for the Sunday show.
FYI: Bring proof of vaccine or medically administered negative test within 72 hours of the performance to the office or go early to the performance.
Tickets: Start at $35, available at fairbanksconcert.org or 907-474-8081.