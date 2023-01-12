The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert, on Feb. 3. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.
Shawn Colvin has been recognized with three Grammys. Her first album, “Steady On,” won the award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording, followed by her subsequent releases, “Fat City” and “Cover Girl.” In 1996, she released the album “A Few Small Repairs,” which would be her breakthrough. The song “Sunny Came Home” gave Colvin a Top 10 hit, a platinum-selling album and two Grammys, for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn gained a reputation as one of his generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters. His songs are rooted in American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and tell vivid, detailed stories that evoke universal human feelings of love, hope, faith, joy and heartbreak.
Sarah Jarosz garnered four Grammy Awards and 10 nominations by the age of 30. After releasing her full-length debut “Song Up in Her Head,” she went on to deliver critically lauded albums “Follow Me Down,” “Build Me Up From Bones” and “Undercurrent,” and joined with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan to form the folk trio I’m With Her.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.