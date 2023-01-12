Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz

Shawn Colvin, Mark Cohn and Sarah Jarosz come together onstage for a special evening. Fairbanks Concert Association

 Fairbanks Concert Association

The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert, on Feb. 3. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.

Shawn Colvin has been recognized with three Grammys. Her first album, “Steady On,” won the award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording, followed by her subsequent releases, “Fat City” and “Cover Girl.” In 1996, she released the album “A Few Small Repairs,” which would be her breakthrough. The song “Sunny Came Home” gave Colvin a Top 10 hit, a platinum-selling album and two Grammys, for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.