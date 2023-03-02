Roseanne Cash

Roseanne Cash is described as “one of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation” by Rolling Stone. Fairbanks Concert Association

The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Rosanne Cash in concert March 18. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.

Cash has built on the legacy of Americana and her own family’s musical heritage — her father was Johnny Cash — to become one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters. Cash has released 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles.