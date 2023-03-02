The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Rosanne Cash in concert March 18. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.
Cash has built on the legacy of Americana and her own family’s musical heritage — her father was Johnny Cash — to become one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters. Cash has released 15 albums that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles.
Her most recent album, “She Remembers Everything,” was released in 2018, and followed her triple Grammy-winning 2014 album “The River & the Thread,” which explored her Southern roots and family heritage.
Cash has also written four books, including the best-selling memoir “Composed,” which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Oxford American and The Nation.
Cash will be joined by her band, which includes her husband, John Leventhal, on guitar; Kevin Barry, also on guitar; bassist Zev Katz; Dan Rieser on drums; and keyboardist Matt Beck.
A discussion with Cash, “Reflections and Perspectives,” will be offered at 1 p.m. March 19 in the Pioneer Park Palace Theater. The talk is part of FCA’s 75th anniversary celebration. Light snacks and a no-host bar offered by Goldie’s will be available. Seating is limited to 100 people.
Tickets are free but donations are encouraged to support FCA’s educational programming. A limit of four tickets per person can be reserved through the FCA website, by phone or in person.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.