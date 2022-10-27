The Latin funk rock group Making Movies will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hering Auditorium. Fairbanks Concert Association presents this pan-American foursome, which blends electric and traditional instruments into a funky Latin grunge rock fusion.
Rolling Stone describes the Making Movies’ sound as “an eclectic blend of rumbero percussions, delicate organs and grungy fuzz rock.” The group’s four members draw on their roots in Panama, Mexico and the United States to take a psychedelic, innovative approach to music inspired by cultures from throughout the Americas, incorporating traditional instruments and styles like the Panamanian mejorana and zapateado huasteco.