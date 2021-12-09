The Fairbanks Concert Association (FCA) is bringing Irish music to town this weekend with a winter solstice concert that will be performed by Lúnasa.
Lúnasa formed in 1997, with members of great Irish musical groups from the previous decade coming together. They’re named after an ancient Celtic harvest festival, and have taken much of their inspiration from traditional Irish music. The band has created unique yet traditional arrangements that audiences around the world fell in love with. They have sold over a quarter of a million records, performed over 2,000 shows, and have won multiple awards since their formation. “Lúnasa” has become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music, wrote the FCA.
Joining Lúnasa for the winter solstice concert is award winning Irish singer Dave Curley. Curley is a singer and dancer who is skilled in a multitude of instruments, and was previously a creative member of Slide and Runa. His recent record, “A Brand New Day,” shows off his enchanting vocals and lyricism which is a mix of contemporary and traditional. Caitlin Warbelow will also be joining the show, and will be playing pieces on her violin and fiddle.
“We are looking forward immensely to having our dear friend Caitlin Warbelow join us for a few tunes at our Fairbanks Show on Friday. Fiddle player extraordinaire of ‘Come From Away’ and ‘Tune Supply’ has done so much through her passion and hard work to enhance the reputation of Irish and Celtic music around the world,” said Kevin Crawford, who plays the flute in Lúnasa. “Such a treat for us to share the stage with Caitlin on her home turf.”
The winter solstice concert with Lúnasa, featuring special guests Dave Curley and Caitlin Warbelow will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, in Fairbanks. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is required for entry.
Tickets for Lúnasa start at $22 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3rKmdqt, or by calling 907-474-8081. Season subscriptions for three or more events are also available for purchase.