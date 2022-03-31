The Fairbanks Concert Association is bringing the legendary Cajun band BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet to Fairbanks for one night only this week.
For the past 45 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet. They are now back on the road with their farewell tour, “One Last Time — Au Revoir!” They will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way.
Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet’s fiddle playing and vocals, BeauSoleil brings even the most staid audience to its feet.
The band’s distinctive sound blends New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, zydeco, country and bluegrass, captivating listeners from the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans to Carnegie Hall. Since becoming the first Cajun band to win a Grammy with “L’amour Ou La Folie” and then a second Grammy, “Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival”, BeauSoleil has garnered many accolades, including 12 Grammy nominations. As The New York Times noted, it is “bon temps, every time they play.”
Covid-19 protocols
Performance attendees 12 and older must provide either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or proof of a medically administered negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances. These requirements will remain in place for the rest of the season.
If You Go
What: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
Where: Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way
When: Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Bring proof of vaccine or medically administered negative test within 72 hours of the performance to the office or go early to the performance.
Tickets: Start at $22, available at fairbanksconcert.org or 907-474-8081.