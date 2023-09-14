A baker’s dozen of performances will make up the 76th season of the Fairbanks Concert Association. Acts range from bold to intimate and feature a variety of styles, including jazz, soul, bluegrass, Celtic, dance and comedy.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
The FCA season opens with a Fairbanks favorite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, on their third appearance here. The band’s high-octane fusion of jazz, swing and Dixieland was part of the swing revival some 30 years ago, and they’ve been steadily selling out shows ever since.
Eli Paperboy Reed and the Harlem Gospel Travelers
Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
The double billing of Eli Paperboy Reed and the Harlem Gospel Travelers is styled as a “rhythm and blues battle royale.” Part of the Fairbanks concert will feature Reed’s vintage R&B and soul sounds. The other part highlights gospel music from the Travelers, a trio of young singers who formed after being part of a youth music program Reed founded in Harlem. The performance will culminate in a sing-off between the two acts.
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Davis Concert Hall
This is the concert for everyone who is the best singer in their shower or car (windows rolled up!) but who would never dare take the mic on karaoke night. In the ultimate DIY performance, Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman teach the audience to sing in harmony to a well-loved song. It might be ABBA, could be Rick Astley, but chances are you’ll know it, and you will sound great.
Diyet and the Love Soldiers
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts
Based in Burwash Landing, Yukon Territory, Diyet and the Love Soldiers mix alternative country, folk and roots with melodies and stories grounded in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. Diyet sings in both English and Southern Tutchone (her native language) and plays bass guitar, backed by the Love Soldiers on acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, pedal steel and percussion.
International Guitar Night XXIV
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 4 p.m.
Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts
Now in its 24th year, this season’s IGN features three returning artists who may be familiar to long-time fans plus a new addition. Luca Stricagnoli, of Italy, gives an acoustic twist to rock music on his uniquely engineered guitars. The nylon string artistry of Vietnam’s Thu Le stretches from classical to contemporary. Brazilian Marco Pereira first toured with IGN in its early days, and he is returning for his final tour this season. Joining them is Minnie Marks of Australia, a blues slide guitarist and singer making her North American debut.
JIG: a Trinity Irish Dance Company production
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Irish dance is often requested in audience surveys, and Interior residents are backing that up with rapid ticket sales for the latest production from the Trinity Irish Dance Company. Accompanied by a live band, the dancers take an alternative approach to traditional Irish dance, with an emphasis on vibration, rhythm, movement and the emotional power and expressiveness of the human body.
The Sound of (Black) Music
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Recognized as among the “Best of Theater, 2021” by the New York Times, “The Sound of (Black) Music” is a one-act concert of singers and musicians who reimagine the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical through a utopian, Afrofuturistic lens. Well-known songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” are recast through a Black roots music kaleidoscope of jazz, gospel, blues, soul, funk and Afro-beat.
Live from Laurel Canyon
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 4 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Live from Laurel Canyon explores the labyrinths of American folk rock from the 1960s and ’70s. The band sings the songs and tells the stories that inspired them, with music from the era’s icons, such as The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Doors, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, America, and the Eagles.
Damn Tall Buildings
Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Davis Concert Hall
Americana is a broad term but Damn Tall Buildings does its best to encompass all of it, with a blend of bluegrass, country, and folk. The bantering trio finds beauty in the rich details of everyday life, and chronicles in its songs the hard-won joys and hangover headaches of being young and trying to figure it all out.
Barbra Lica
Saturday, March 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Canadian vocalist and songwriter Barbra Lica is a Juno-nominated artist who began as a jazz singer and is now using those influences to inform her compositions that blend pop, country and folk. Her songs balance the deeply personal with a humor-flecked self-awareness that makes you trust the sun will shine again.
Adonis Rose and the NOJO7
Friday, April 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Drummer and artistic director Adonis Rose leads a seven-piece ensemble of musicians from the Grammy Award-winning New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, an initiative formed to celebrate and fortify the American jazz portfolio with an emphasis on developing the New Orleans jazz industry.
Breabach
Saturday, April 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Breabach’s music is Scots trad — traditional — for purists. Based in Glasgow, the group was named Scotland’s best folk group in 2022 and is one of the country’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary acts. They perform original and traditional compositions, including some in Gaelic, with polish and passion and all the trimmings, including vocals, guitar, whistle, bouzouki, double bass, and, yes, bagpipes.
Whose Live Anyway?
Friday, May 17, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Hering Auditorium
Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song. The improv veterans create witty scenes on the spot based on suggestions from the audience, some of whom might even be asked to join the cast onstage. All ages are welcome, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081.
FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.