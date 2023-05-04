The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on May 14. The performance will take place at 4 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.
The concert is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival and is the final performance for FCA’s 75th anniversary season.
The “little orchestra” of Pink Martini got its start in 1994, when its soon-to-be bandleader, Thomas Lauderdale, decided to create a band to provide beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers. He invited vocalist China Forbes to join the band, and the two began writing their own songs and scouring the world for music that evoked past ages of international romance and glamor.
Styling itself as the house band of the United Nations in 1962, Pink Martini now features a dozen musicians performing songs in 25 languages. Forbes is currently on tour with the band. She will be joined by singer Jimmie Herrod, a 2021 finalist with America’s Got Talent.
Tickets for Pink Martini can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way. Individual and subscription tickets for the 2023-2024 season will go on sale later this summer.