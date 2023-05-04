China Forbes

China Forbes is performing with Pink Martini Sunday, May 14, in the season closing concert presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. Photo by Autumn de Wilde

 Photo by Autumn de Wilde

The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on May 14. The performance will take place at 4 p.m. in Hering Auditorium.

The concert is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival and is the final performance for FCA’s 75th anniversary season.