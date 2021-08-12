An unexpected announcement this week is drawing attention in the Fairbanks entertainment world: A season lineup.
The Fairbanks Concert Association announced it is presenting a 2021-22 season, which marks the association’s 74th season of concerts, performances and entertainment options. It’s the group’s first live presentations since March 2020, when the pandemic shut down Alaska and the rest of the world.
We’ll have more in the coming weeks about the lineup and what FCA Executive Director Anne Biberman did to make a season happen. But for now, here’s who you can expect to be entertaining Fairbanks come September. The 2021-2022 74th Season includes:
• Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, “Two Lost Souls,” Sept. 26 (Hering)
• Royal Wood, Nov. 6 (Civic Center)
• Chris Thile, Nov. 13 (Hering)
• Lúnasa, Dec. 10 (Hering)
• International Guitar Night, Jan. 9, 2022 (Civic Center)
• Jake Shimabukuro, Jan. 28, 2022 (Hering)
• Talisk, Feb. 12, 2022 (Civic Center)
• Meow Meow, March 19, 2022 (Hering)
• Small Glories, March 26, 2022 (Civic Center)
• BeauSoleil, April 1, 2022 (Hering)
• Postmodern Jukebox, May 6, 2022 (Hering)
The surprise announcement came via an email blast from the concert association, which is Fairbanks’ oldest nonprofit organization. The email blast included information on tickets, seating and Covid protocols.
“Our job is to provide connections between you and the artists,” Biberman wrote in the e-blast. “The resulting ‘collective effervescence’ is essential to our community’s well-being. We need this.
“We do go by what the authorities decide. Right now, gatherings are allowed, the school district hasn’t mandated distancing for Hering and the Borough hasn’t brought it back for the Civic Center. If that changes, we’ll reschedule and try again. As always, our tickets are completely refundable.
“There are guidelines to mask up, vaccinated or not, when in proximity to others. For now, we will ask that everyone attending wear a mask. We’ll respect CDC guidelines and do our best to keep you informed.”
What about my seats?
If you were a season ticket holder, defined as someone who signed up for at least three events during the 2019-2020 season as either member or subscriber, you can call the concert association and reserve your seats, according to the newsletter, but you must contact FCA by Aug. 23. The number is 907-474-8081.
On Aug. 23, guests can go online and choose their own seats as long as you select at least three events. For seats in the first 10 rows, guests are asked to add a donation. On Sept. 5 tickets go on sale online for both individual events and subscriptions.
More information
To help get the word out, the concert association will have an information booth set up at tonight’s Music in the Garden at Georgeson Botanical Garden, starting at 6 p.m. You can also check online at fairbanksconcert.org or call 907-474-8081.
Contact Gary Black at 907-459-7504.